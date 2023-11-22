A Derbyshire businessman who owns a chain of cafe lounges has been named as one of the most influential and accomplished young business leaders in the UK’s 40 under 40 awards.

Saurabh Sharma from The Chakra Lounge on Spring Gardens and Noonology on the High Street, Buxton headed down to London on Saturday after being nominated for the 40 under 40 award not thinking he would win but was grateful to be nominated.

Saurabh, known as Sam, said: “To be nominated was a huge honour and one I didn’t expect.

“Now I found myself holding the prestigious 40 Under 40 award for hospitality.

The Chakra Lounge, Spring Gardens. Photo Jason Chadwick

“This is a triumph which has left me completely star-struck and over-the-moon and I'm still processing the overwhelming joy.”Hailing from a small town in Punjab, India and seeking better opportunities and chasing his dreams, Sam made the courageous decision to migrate to the UK where he studied at the University of Derby in Buxton and fell in love with the town.Starting his career as a kitchen porter then working his way up, Sam's passion for the food and beverage industry quickly became apparent.

Today, Sam, 36, is the proud owner and operator of The Chakra Lounge, a thriving chain of lounge cafes in Buxton, Bakewell and Sheffield that have captured the hearts and palates of patrons across the region.

A spokesperson for the 40 Under 40 awards said: “Sam stands out as an exceptional Forty Under 40 nominee for a multitude of reasons.

“With an impressive annual turnover of over £1 Million, his entrepreneurial prowess is evident. However, it is not just his financial accomplishments that make him special.

Saurabh Sharma has been named 40 Under 40 for hospitality. Photo submitted

“His work history is a testament to his diverse experiences and impressive achievements in the restaurant and cafe industry.”

Sam says his win is not an individual win but a team effort .

He said: “This award isn't just mine; it's a family victory.

