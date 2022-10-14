The RSPCA has launched an adoption drive as the rehoming of rescued animals has dropped in Derbyshire.

American bulldogs, a sprocker, Pomeranian, whippet and terriers are among the breeds looking for their forever home at the centre on Spital Lane.

But what does your choice of breed say about you?

Defining personality traits of popular dog breeds have been revealed by new research and the statistics show that people often unconsciously select breeds that match their own personality.

The research, carried out by The Kennel Club has revealed that Jack Russell owners, like King Charles and the Queen Consort, are the most loyal, whilst Cocker Spaniel owners, like Prince William and Princess Kate, top the list for being most curious and family-orientated.

However, the research also showed that while people might select breeds they feel an affinity with, owners aren’t always so good at selecting dogs that match their lifestyle.

With 63% choosing their four-legged friend based on looks or following their heart, rather than their head, 50% of those then admit they can’t offer their dog everything that they need.

For those who did lots of research, saying they spent a long time understanding every aspect of their breed before buying, 88% agree their canine companion is the perfect match for their personality and lifestyle.

To find out more about rehoming contact Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA on 01246 273358 or email: [email protected]

1. Springer spaniel Do you own a Springer Spaniel? The research has revealed owners of this breed are the most traditional, reserved, and punctual. Photo: chrisgandy - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2. Border Terrier Border Terrier owners are the most charming, lively and exuberant Photo: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

3. Cocker spaniel Cocker spaniel owners are the most creative and family-orientated Photo: Kate - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

4. Staffordshire Bull Terrier Is your favourite breed the Staffordshire Bull Terrier? Owners of these dogs are the most affectionate and trustworthy Photo: melounix Photo Sales