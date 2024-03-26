Derbyshire dog trainer and Flat-Coated Retriever Smithy win prestigious award at Crufts 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kelly Holland, 41, from Bakewell and her Flat Coated Retriever Smithy were crowned the Best of Breed at Crufts 2024 earlier this month.

Kelly, who first went to see Crufts with her mum when she was nine, said: “I've had a lot of champions over the years, it's always been a dream of mine to win at Crufts. There were 390 dogs that entered so that was incredible to win. It was even more special to win with Smithy.”

Kelly bred Smithy, who was born at her Derbyshire house, as one of 17 puppies in December 2019.

Kelly, who lives with her partner Gary, said: “Smithy was a Covid puppy so he didn't get as much socialising as other dogs do. He is biddable, very easy to train, very sweet, kind boy, and inoffensive. He’s been a slow burner to get his confidence up. His sister Pamela is more confident. Smithy always loved hugs but around her, he just sat back and let her have all the hugs.

"It was the biggest moment for me to watch this kind, sensitive boy who loves hugs, standing on the greatest stage in the world happy, proud and confident. It's been a long journey that has been absolutely worth every single moment. I was very proud of Smithy and I cried a lot.”

Kelly who breeds and trains dogs, has eight canine friends who she often takes for walks in the Peak District.

She said: “For me training dogs is about bonding with them. Every dog is individual, like humans, they all have different little quirks, different little things that are special about them.

“I like to find out more about their personalities when I train them, get to know them.The moment when it is just you and the dog and nothing else matters you can see the bond you have with them and it is beautiful.