Derbyshire dog lovers invited to Hound Hoedown

Dog lovers in Chesterfield are in for a treat this month, as Derbyshire Dog Services hosts its very first Hound Hoedown at Holmebrook Valley Park.

The event, on Sunday 28th September from 11am to 3pm, promises a fun-filled day for the whole family, with a lively country and western theme. Visitors can expect dog show classes, fun games and competitions, line dancing demo, stalls, food vendors, a great raffle, and other activities all designed to celebrate our four-legged friends.

Organiser Amanda Coupland said: “We’re so excited to bring the community together for a day of fun, laughter, and wagging tails. Whether your dog loves showing off, dressing up, or just enjoying the atmosphere, there’s something here for everyone. Your support will be much appreciated as we work to make this a day to remember.

“Owners are encouraged to dress themselves — and their dogs — in their best western gear, with prizes to be won throughout the day. All dogs, ages and breeds welcome, no experience necessary, just join the fun!”

A dedicated Facebook Event has been created where people can find full details. Everyone is welcome, and it promises to be a paw-some day celebrating the special bond between people and their dogs.