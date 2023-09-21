Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event had originally been scheduled for the start of the month, but was postponed over fears for the health of dogs taking part during the intense heat.

The re-scheduled event will now take place at Holmebrook Valley Park, in Chesterfield, on Sunday, September 24, when there will be free admission to the fun dog show for all the family.

Starting at 11am, and running until 4pm, all the dog classes cost £2 per entry for dog owners. Dog classes and fun events for your four-legged friends include a puppy parade, best ball catcher, goldie oldie and an obedience competition..

Festival organiser Amanda Coupland said: “We are hoping to attract around 1,000 visitors on the day, with three rings of fun dog classes, a festival fancy dress competition at 12 noon, and an exciting addition this year is flyball, which all dogs can have a go at. There are over 20 stalls selling dog products and services along with food and drink to make it a fun day for all the family!”