Derbyshire doctor finally takes ‘breathtaking’ trip after being crowned Miss England

Dr Bhasha Mukherjee was crowned Miss England in 2019, but the pandemic meant her winner’s trip to Mauritius was put on hold as she donned her scrubs and knuckled down to life in a busy hospital as a junior doctor during the coronavirus pandemic

Now two-and-a-half years later, the 26-year-old has finally taken a much-needed break to spend six days taking in the sights of Mauritius.

The trip, sponsored by Mauritius Tourism, was originally planned for April 2020, but the pandemic and travel restrictions meant Dr Mukherjee instead ended up on the frontline treating Covid patients.

The six-day trip was packed full of excursions by the hosts

She said: “To have made it to Mauritius in person still feels like a miracle.

"The past two years have felt like a time loop – with lockdowns, restrictions and uncertainty hanging over everyone, it felt like the pandemic would never end and this trip would never happen.

“The warmth of the sun and the wonderful people of Mauritius has really refuelled my mental and physical health, which had started to really be affected after the constant battle with covid-19 as a frontline worker.”

‘Refreshed and recharged’

Dr Mukherjee pictured with the chairman of Mauritius Tourism.

The trip included six full days of activities planned by hosts Lux Resorts, which included swimming with dolphins and daily excursions.

Dr Mukherjee, who lives in Derby with her family and works at King’s Mill hospital in Mansfield, said: “The breathtaking blue sea and skies,and the activities arranged by Lux Resorts really helped to temporarily wipe away the stress of busy hospital wards.

"Even though it was a busy week and I got off the plane and went straight onto a night shift, I felt completely refreshed and recharged.

"I couldn’t be more grateful for such an exquisite experience.”

Dr Bhasha Mukherjee

The Miss England team was hosted by Lux Resorts.

A representative from Lux Belle Mare said: “It was a pleasure to have the group with us to experience all the activities we have crafted at our resort.”

Dr Mukherjee is now hanging up her crown to focus on her career in medicine, but she will continue to work alongside the Miss England team, who she describes as ‘family’.