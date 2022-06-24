Derbyshire distillery launches new single malt whisky

White Peak Distillery, based in Ambergate, has launched ‘Small Batch’, the latest in its highly acclaimed Wire Works Whisky series.
Small Batch is a lightly-peated single malt whisky from a small batch vatting of whisky matured in American and French oak casks. The whisky has been fully matured in predominantly STR casks (re-conditioned casks that have been shaved, toasted and re-charred) with a significant element of ex-bourbon.
The new whisky, with an ABV of 46.2%, has notes of sweet popcorn and orchard fruits on the nose, brandy baskets, banana and sandalwood on the palate, and a sweet vanilla finish, with a touch of nutmeg.
Just over 4,300 bottles of Wire Works Whisky Small Batch will be released in total, available via the White Peak Distillery online shop and in-person from the distillery’s shop from June 24, priced £60 (70cl).
Derbyshire’s first full-scale craft distillery released just over 5,000 numbered bottles of its long-awaited inaugural Wire Works Single Malt Whisky at the beginning of February, and it sold out within a few hours.