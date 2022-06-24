Derbyshire distillery launches new single malt whisky

White Peak Distillery, based in Ambergate, has launched ‘Small Batch’, the latest in its highly acclaimed Wire Works Whisky series.

Small Batch is a lightly-peated single malt whisky from a small batch vatting of whisky matured in American and French oak casks. The whisky has been fully matured in predominantly STR casks (re-conditioned casks that have been shaved, toasted and re-charred) with a significant element of ex-bourbon.

The new whisky, with an ABV of 46.2%, has notes of sweet popcorn and orchard fruits on the nose, brandy baskets, banana and sandalwood on the palate, and a sweet vanilla finish, with a touch of nutmeg.

White Peak Distillery's new Small Batch single malt whisky.

Just over 4,300 bottles of Wire Works Whisky Small Batch will be released in total, available via the White Peak Distillery online shop and in-person from the distillery’s shop from June 24, priced £60 (70cl).