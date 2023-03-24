News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire distillery launches first refillable single malt whisky

A Derbyshire distillery has released a new whisky, just over a year since the launch of its award-winning English single malt.

By Gay Bolton
Published 24th Mar 2023, 13:39 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 13:40 GMT
Caduro is the first single malt to be offered as a refill by Wire Works Distillery at Ambergate (photo: Joe Hall)
White Peak Distillery’s new product – Caduro – is the first to be offered as a refill by the company. Visitors who bring their empty Caduro bottle back to the distillery shop can enjoy a 15% refill discount.

Caduro, which retails at £60 for a 70cl bottle, takes its name after a global cable brand that was once made onsite by Johnson & Nephew at the former Wire Works in Ambergate, the home of the distillery.

Bottled at 46.8%, Caduro is a unique vatting of Derbyshire single malt whisky matured in a combination of American and French oak. There are notes of green apple, banana and candy cane on the nose, citrus zest, cereal and tobacco on the palate and a warm, spicy finish with a wisp of smoke.

Max Vaughan, co-founder of White Peak said: “Off the back of an amazing 2022 for Wire Works Whisky and having sold out of last month’s Double Oak Port release, we are excited to now be sharing our first main release of 2023. Over the past year we have been overwhelmed by the response we’ve had from our various communities, sector partners and friends who have supported us, bought our whiskies and visited us here at the distillery.

"The launch of Caduro marks a milestone for us a year on from our first release, both as a development towards a benchmark core whisky, and with a name that is grounded in the passion and connection we feel for our home and rich heritage here at the Wire Works. We’re excited for the future and hope that our spirits continue to be enjoyed by those who care about how their whisky is made, where it’s made and who is making it.”

Caduro is available from Friday, March 24, via the distillery shop and online, as well as from trade partners including Booths, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange, and select independents nationwide as well as Waitrose stores in Sheffield and Canary Wharf, London (www.whitepeakdistillery.co.uk/where-to-buy-wire-works-whisky).

The distillery is open Monday – Saturday for shop visitors, with tours available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For availability, timings and to book, please visit: www.whitepeakdistillery.co.uk

