Derbyshire developer allowed to cut number of affordable houses - because it is building other properties elsewhere in the village

A Derbyshire developer has been allowed to cut the number of affordable houses it promised to build because it is building other properties elsewhere in the village.

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting last night (March 17) councillors allowed Derby housebuilder Wheeldon Brothers to drastically change its approved plans for homes in Hall Road, Langley Mill.

The borough council approved plans to build 93 homes in Hall Road in June 2021, with a promise to build 27 affordable houses.

This was later reduced to 14 affordable homes following an agreed change in 2022.

An aerial view of the proposed 93-home site.

Then the firm asked to reduce this to zero, but following further talks since October a negotiated change to provide eight homes has been put forward.

Councillors have now allowed this reduction.

Cllr Eileen Hamilton said she was aware of approved plans for 109 affordable homes from Wheeldon Brothers elsewhere in Langley Mill, in Bridge Street.

However, she said each application should be decided “on its merits”, as it “each exists on its own”.

Cllr Fay Atkinson said developers needed to mitigate the impact of their schemes, saying “we can’t be allowing developers to renege on contributions”.

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams said: “I appreciate this is a difficult decision and we do need to decide each application on its own merits.

“The developer is providing 109 affordable housing on another Langley Mill site and the East Midlands Combined County Authority has allocated money to get work started on that site.

“Across these two sites it would be 50 per cent affordable housing and that is why I propose we accept this.”

Council officers had written: “In this case, the scheme is unable to viably support either the full planning policy requirements as set out in the original Section 106 agreement.

“The applicant is unwilling to agree to suggested alternatives in terms of providing alternative numbers for affordable housing, as suggested by the council’s independent viability assessor. In light of the above, it is considered reasonable to revert to the positive recommendation as set out in the original report.”

The Bridge Street scheme will include 43 two and three-bedroom units for shared ownership and 66 for affordable rent in partnership with social enterprise Places for People.