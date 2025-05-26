Derbyshire detectives launch investigation into disappearance of a woman 15 years ago

Derbyshire detectives have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a woman 15 years ago.

Izabela Helena Zablocka, who is originally from Poland, came to work in the UK in 2009 and had been living in Derby at the time.

Her family back in Poland lost contact with her in August 2010 and despite their attempts to trace her, Izabela has never been found.

An investigation into the circumstances of her disappearance has now been launched after a report was made to Derbyshire police this week.

Detectives urgently want to hear from anyone who knew Izabela or has any information regarding her disappearance.

Police are also issuing two photos of Izabela in the hope that someone may recognise her and come forward – although they appreciate that a significant amount of time has passed.

A dedicated web portal has been set up for anyone who wants to share information with detectives online, and can be found at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM25A68-PO1.

You can also contact the force using one of the below methods, quoting incident 92 of May 24:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.