Derbyshire dancer lights up Grammys stage one last time for mentor Tina Turner

Now based in Los Angeles, Clare Turton-Derrico has danced and sung alongside many of those same stars in the course of her career after a big breakthrough with Turner in the late 1990s, so there were lots of emotions when the invitation arrived to be part of a tribute section at the American music industry’s biggest night of the year on Sunday, February 4.

Speaking en route to join her guitarist husband on Pink’s tour of Australia, Clare said: “I had always hoped after Tina retired that she would call and say ‘One More Time’ but sadly that never happened. It was such a blow to the world when she died, so to have the opportunity to dance to that iconic song in her honour was something truly special.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was such a privilege to be asked to be involved and so wonderful sharing memories of Tina with the other dancers and choreographers, and being able to represent her and do justice to the authenticity of the dance moves and energy that she brought to the stage.”

Clare Turton-Derrico on stage for the Tina Turner tribute routine at the Grammys ceremony in Los Angeles. (Photo: Contributed)

Even given her CV, with a ceremony line-up including Stevie Wonder, Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman and Annie Lennox, an audience of more huge names and Oprah Winfrey introducing her performance, Clare could have been understandably star-struck but instead her thoughts turned the clock back.

She added: “The buzz was incredible. Remembering the rumble of the bass and the roar of the crowd when we played stadiums with Tina, just the sound of the beads swishing catapulted me back to moments on stage.

“Performing in front of all those musical stars and knowing all your family and friends were watching at home, especially my daughter, made it even more magical.

“It was bitter sweet, amazing and unforgettable but hard because the queen, my beautiful Tina is gone. I shed a few tears at the end looking at her picture on the screen as we held our final pose.”

Clare backstage at the show. (Photo: Contributed)

It was Clare’s fifth performance at the ceremony – three times with Taylor Swift and once with Beyonce – and she was one of two members of Turner’s own team tasked with passing on the torch to a new group of dancers assembled for the occasion, with just one week of rehearsals to get it ready.

She said: “We were so blessed that we learnt the moves from the queen herself so to pass on that legacy felt like an honour and we got so much respect from the team. We kept a lot of her moves but also incorporated some new stuff that she would have loved .

"Tina would have been proud of the performance and the girls involved they really worked so hard and embodied her essence and spirit. They performed with the fire, power and strength that was Tina – lioness goddesses with hearts of fire.”

Actress and singer Fantasia Barrino took on the formidable task of singing in Turner’s place, and Clare was full of praise for the way the former American Idol winner rose to the occasion.

Clare says the sound of the beads swinging on her costume brought the memories flooding back. (Photo: Contributed)

She said: “There couldn’t have been a better person to do it. She really wanted to get it right and I know it was a dream of hers to sing with Tina, so to make history in this way in tribute to her was a huge achievement.

“Fantasia reminded me of Tina with her attitude and work ethic and the way she treated everyone equally and was kind and respectful but also a fearless leader and so inspiring to be around.”

The show was the first sign of what Clare hopes will be a big year for returning to the spotlight after choreographing daughter Indi’s early years around the family’s hectic professional schedules.

She said: “I want to find a new agent and get back out there again. I am ready for big things again. I would love to be the lead in a show so I can sing, dance and act all at the same time, whether or Broadway or the West End.

Clare, right, performing with Cher in late 2023. (Photo: Contributed)

“I am home-schooling Indi on tour for the next few months. She is a real rock star and a good traveller. Touring with kids is hard, and my but my friends and family have been incredible, everyone rallies to help.”

She closed out 2023 with a whirlwind set of dates on Cher’s promotional tour for the single DJ Play a Christmas Song – pairing her again with the singer who she worked with on a Las Vegas residency show between 2008 and 2011.

Clare said: “It felt like going home. The energy of that camp is so loving and good. It’s family .A lot of the people also worked with Tina so I have known them all for such a long time and those friendships are deep and special.

“Cher is just amazing – beautiful inside and out, incredibly talented and iconic. She is in control of everything. She want’s everything to be right from the outfits to the choreography and the vision. She’s a hard worker, old-school. Both her and Tina have been huge mentors in my life.