Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given ratings from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score suggests that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and if a venue is given a rating of one - ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a two-star Derbyshire takeaway, through three-star food venues to five-star pubs and takeaways.

Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for food venues across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Cheshire Cheese, High Street in Buxton - five-star hygiene rating Cheshire Cheese at High Street in Buxton was rated on October 16 and was given the maximum score of five.

Ithaca Taverna, Buxton five-star hygiene rating Ithaca Taverna at The Quadrant in Buxton was rated on October 15 and was given the maximum score of five.