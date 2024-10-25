Derbyshire Dales takeaway with two star hygiene rating - among 18 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:30 BST
Here are the latest hygiene scores for Derbyshire food venues – including Chesterfield and the Peak District.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given ratings from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score suggests that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and if a venue is given a rating of one - ‘major improvement’ is necessary.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a two-star Derbyshire takeaway, through three-star food venues to five-star pubs and takeaways.

Cheshire Cheese at High Street in Buxton was rated on October 16 and was given the maximum score of five.

2. Cheshire Cheese, High Street in Buxton - five-star hygiene rating

Cheshire Cheese at High Street in Buxton was rated on October 16 and was given the maximum score of five. Photo: Google

Ithaca Taverna at The Quadrant in Buxton was rated on October 15 and was given the maximum score of five.

3. Ithaca Taverna, Buxton five-star hygiene rating

Ithaca Taverna at The Quadrant in Buxton was rated on October 15 and was given the maximum score of five. Photo: Google

Niks Signature, at Bridge Street in Belper, was given a score of three-out-of-five on September 25.

4. Niks Signature, Belper - three-star hygiene rating

Niks Signature, at Bridge Street in Belper, was given a score of three-out-of-five on September 25. Photo: Google

