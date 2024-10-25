Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given ratings from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.
A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.
A two-out-of-five score suggests that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and if a venue is given a rating of one - ‘major improvement’ is necessary.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a two-star Derbyshire takeaway, through three-star food venues to five-star pubs and takeaways.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.