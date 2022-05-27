Derbyshire Dales model plane pilots join UK-wide world record attempt

The Leafields Model Aircraft Club were among 263 groups who launched a combined 3,109 model airplanes, helicopters and drones at noon on Sunday, May 15, in an event to mark the centenary of British Model Flying Association (BMFA).

They were hoping to break the record for the greatest number of model aircraft of all types ever in the air at one time. It is still to be confirmed by official bodies, but Lea Fields members were delighted to be part of the occasion.

Secretary Keith Newman, a 50-year-old chef from Chesterfield, said: “The record was previously set at 176 in 1990 by pilots in the USA, so we’ve absolutely nailed that. There’s great camaraderie in the club and everyone really enjoyed it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keith Newman, right, and members of the Lea Fields Model Aircraft Club.

“We’d normally only have two or three models in the air at once, so to get 14 up was a bit of a challenge. Although the sky is big, there is always a chance of collisions so we had to coordinate the take-offs to get the more experienced fliers at higher altitudes first.”

The group, which includes members from many different walks of life, meets at its base on High Lane most Sunday mornings and is always welcoming to new members or people interested in having a go.

Keith said: “It’s a very friendly club. We have people here who can teach you, models to practice with and plenty of advice, so there’s no need to go and spend hundreds of pounds before you start.”