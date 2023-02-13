Derbyshire Dales hospital department named after longest serving supporter and deciated campaigner Pam Wildgoose

The Wildgoose Wing took flight with signage in place on the previously unnamed wing of Whitworth Hospital in Darley Dale – in recognition of its longest serving supporter Pam Wildgoose.

91-year-old Pam has served as honorary secretary of Matlock Hospitals League of Friends for 56 years - and counting. She was one of the very first committee members elected when the league was formed in 1967 and has served on the committee continuously ever since.

Whitworth Hospital-based senior specialist nurse Melissa Dalton said: “Pam is the most amazing friend to us at the hospital and we wanted to do something special for her. This was the best way we could think to say thank you, short of putting her name up in lights, we have put it up in nice big letters instead!”

Pam Wildgoose (centre) is pictured underneath her new Wildgoose Wing signage at Whitworth Hospital with (from left) Pete Vincent (league chair), Melissa Dalton (senior specialist nurse), Brian Wood (league treasurer), Tom Pilkington (league community representative), Jane Bull and Lisa Trantham (Whitworth Hospital facilities management).

Retired teacher Pam from Matlock said: “When Melissa told me about the Wildgoose Wing idea I was in tears because it seemed too good to be true. It’s lovely!”

Pam received an MBE in 1989 for her voluntary work. Over the past half-century the league of friends has invested nearly £4 million in facilities for patients in the Dales, predominantly at Whitworth Hospital, to enhance the environment and facilities for patients, staff and families.

Back in 1967, the first item the league was requested to provide was a piano for the ward. In more recent times the league has funded £127,000 towards the upgrade of the urgent treatment centre to create additional treatment rooms and is currently funding work for additional outpatient consulting rooms.