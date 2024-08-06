Derbyshire MPs have promised to lobby for struggling pensioners after fuel payment cuts – while condemning ‘appalling state of the nation’s finances”.

Last week, Chancellor Rachel Reeves, announced cuts to winter fuel payment for pensioners – explaining that the decision was down to financial difficulties caused by the previous government ‘leaving £22bn in unfunded commitments’.

Anyone over the state pension age could apply to receive annual payments to help with their bills and keep their house warm but new regulations mean the winter fuel payment will now be limited to those pensioners who are receiving pension credit. Younger people who receive income-related benefits or universal credit, will still be eligible for the payment.

The decision has caused concerns.

Adrian Rimington, chairman of the Chesterfield branch of the National Pensioners Convention said: "Pensioners as a whole are not rich people and will be affected by this new policy. If someone is not on pension credit it doesn't mean that they are rich because there are a lot of pensioners who rely on foodbanks.

"If Rachel Reeves has attacked us on fuel allowance it begs the question whether we can trust her on the triple lock?"

Former Derbyshire Dales Conservative MP Sarah Dines, says the county would be particularly affected by the changes and sent a letter to new Dales MP John Whitby calling for him to ‘stand up for pensioners’.

She said: “These measures will particularly affect our rural communities in Derbyshire Dales, whose energy efficiency is far worse due to the age and style of our houses, many in protected environments where upgrades impossible. We also have a very high level of pensioners in Derbyshire Dales, which is in the top third of constituencies with an elderly population.”

Following the concerns, Derbyshire Times contacted Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins and Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby.

Addressing Mr Rimington’s worries, Mr Perkins said: “Everyone knew that the financial position of the country was very difficult but it has become abundantly clear, as confirmed the Institute for Fiscal Studies and the Office for Budget Responsibility that there were a raft of completely unfunded spending commitments, meaning the government is £22 Billion worse off than was believed.

“Labour promised not to increase taxation on working people and I am glad that has been maintained, but the removal of the Winter Fuel allowance for pensioners who are not in receipt of pension credit will be a problem to some people. I know that not everyone whose income is above the level of pension credit are wealthy and for some this will be a real issue.

“I will be pressing the government to see what other measures they can put in place to ensure that hard-pressed pensioners don’t fall into poverty.“It is also crucial that we ensure the almost one million pensioners who are eligible for Pension Credit but have not applied for it do apply.“This would provide these pensioners with additional payments to their pension and make them eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance and potentially other measures of support.“I will be working with local organisations, like the Derbyshire Unemployed Workers Centre, to ensure every pensioner in Chesterfield is receiving the benefits they are entitled to and ensure they are financially protected.“If pensioners have an income of £218 per week as an individual or £330 as a couple they should contact DUWC on 01246 2341 441 to clarify if they should be receiving pension credit.“There will also be wider support for pensioners through protecting the pensions triple lock over the next five years, helping pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan, which will support investment in insulation and low carbon heating and see the upgrading millions of homes.”

We have also spoken to Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby, who said: “What I am happy to condemn, is the appalling state that our nation’s finances have been left in, with unfunded spending commitments amounting to £22bn as well as public services on their knees. Our economic stability was threatened and therefore difficult decisions have been made necessary.

“The last Labour government lifted over one million pensioners out of poverty. This government is committed to protecting the triple lock on pensions, despite many organisations, such as the IFS, urging us to scrap it. The triple lock will mean that, over the next five years, 12 million pensioners will see their state pension increase considerably.

“In addition, we are prioritising support for pensioners through our Warm Homes Plan which will support investment in insulation and low carbon heating and upgrade millions of homes over this parliament.

“The government is also prioritising rebuilding our public services, which pensioners and others rely on. We have committed to reducing NHS waiting times to 18 weeks, ensuring people can see their GP and rebuilding our NHS.

“I also want to be clear that Winter Fuel Payments will continue for anyone in receipt of Pension Credit and I am keen to ensure that everyone eligible for Pension Credit is claiming it. I would encourage everyone to check their eligibility online or by calling the Pension Credit claim line.

“This government will always be open and transparent with the public about the state of the finances and the tough choices we must make to protect our economic stability.

“The Chancellor has been forced to set out these difficult steps to recover Conservative overspending. This includes the decision that Winter Fuel Payments can only be protected for the poorest pensioners. This is not a decision that the Labour government wanted or expected to make.

"I am deeply frustrated that the previous government, knowingly overspent on departmental budgets, covered it up, called an election and ran away from the problem.”