Derbyshire dad's triathlon Guinness World Record challenge - just years after learning to swim as an adult

An Alfreton man has completed what he hopes will go down as a Guinness World Record for the longest ever continous triathlon, after only learning to swim five years ago.

James Saxby, 36, a project manager, has completed a 503.97km triathlon over two days.

The challenge which began at 6am on June 13 saw James swim 15.07km, cycle 390.69km and run 98.21km successively, finishing at around midday on the following day.

Alongside attempting to break a world record, James also wanted to raise money for Alfreton Youngsters Umbrella Provision (AYUP), which according to James, “has been doing great work in the local community”.

He added: “I wanted to do something to help raise money to allow all the volunteers to keep providing their services and projects. Obviously venue hire and things like that costs money.

“So I wanted to help them out with some fundraising. I’ve been an amateur triathlete since I learnt how to swim just a few years ago, so I thought undertaking a challenge like this would help draw some attention for the charity as well.”

Having never learnt how to swim as a child, James’ accomplishment is made more impressive.

Now a father, James said he wanted to learn the skill due to lacking in confidence during holidays and other occasions with his family.

He added: “I just got stuck into it. It was difficult to get all the coordination right, but it’s such a valuable life skill and I am really pleased that I put myself through that feeling of embarrassment and did it,” said James.

After learning to swim, James began taking part in triathalons which gave him the confidence to attempt to break this world record.

He had been preparing for this record breaking challenge since the start of the year, which has led to him training up to 20 hours a week.

Evidence of James’ achievement will be passed on to Guiness World Records this week.

The amatuer triathalete is confident that he has submitted enough evidence and matched the criteria for the record attempt, which will hopefully be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The current record for the longest ever single-event triathlon (male) is 374.5km.

He thanked everyone who has donated or shown their support with particular thanks to his wife Emily, and friends James Simpson and Paul Fox from AYUP.

A JustGiving page is still open, and contains more information about James’ world record attempt, along with the option to donate to AYUP.

So far the page has raised over £9,500.

AYUP is a small charitable organisation that works to provide free youth activities and support in Alfreton.

Paul Fox said: “Alfreton Youngsters Umbrella Provision is really proud of James for completing this amazing event, beating a Guinness World Record and raising such a large amount of money for a great cause. The distances he swam, rode and ran were truly epic.

“As we're funded solely by donations, the huge amount raised by James is going to have a direct impact on the young people of Alfreton. Thank you James, you're our hero.”