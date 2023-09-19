Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Phoebe Shaw is aiming to walk 11,000 steps a day throughout September for Prostate Cancer UK’s challenge, March the Month. The steps represent more than 11,000 dads, partners, brothers grandads and friends who die from prostate cancer every year.

Phoebe has so far raised £630 towards funding vital research into life-saving treatments.

Her dad Stuart, a 64-year-old electrician and musician who lives in Starkholmes, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. Phoebe said: “He showed a raised PSA on his blood test when he went for a ‘Well Man Check’ and then after biopsies he had life-saving major surgery in 2019. He is now having regular PSA tests and may need radiotherapy in the near future.

Phoebe Shaw with her dad Stuart who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018.

“I have decided to take on March the Month for Prostate Cancer UK to raise awareness of prostate cancer and to raise money to support the amazing work the charity does to save the lives of so many men.”

Her walks have been done in extremes of weather including very hot days when the temperature reached 26 deg C. Phoebe, who lives in Belper and is a community programme producer at Artcore visual arts charity, said: "Some days have been harder than others with the heatwave and the rainy days, working full time and the nights getting darker earlier. Thank you to everyone who has supported me so far!”

March the Month has raised more than £3.2m with a tireless team of 19,000 walkers covering more than two billion miles.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one in eight getting diagnosed in their lives. We’re incredibly proud that Phoebe is taking on March the Month to help us fund scientific research, to stop prostate cancer damaging the lives of men and their loved ones.

Phoebe Shaw is aiming to walk 11,000 steps a day throughout September to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK's vital research into life-saving treatments.

“We thank Phoebe for going that extra mile and joining with us in our promise and commitment: Men, we are with you.”