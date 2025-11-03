Derbyshire dad’s brain cancer diagnosis and death inspires family to raise thousands for a cure

A Derbyshire dad’s incurable brain cancer diagnosis, and his death less than two years later, has inspired his family to raise thousands for research and the hope of a cure in his memory.

Kevin Gratton, 53, a father-of-two from Belper, was diagnosed with a glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable brain cancer, in November 2023 after weeks of severe headaches, dizziness, and exhaustion. A CT scan revealed a brain tumour the size of a lemon.

His wife Jeanette, 52, his brother Neal, 50, and the wider family have since worked with Brain Tumour Research during International Brain Tumour Awareness Week to raise awareness of Kevin’s story, known to all as Kev, and the need for sustainable funding into the disease.

Jeanette said: “Kev’s diagnosis came as a huge shock. He had always been fit, active and the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. When he started getting headaches and dizziness, none of us imagined it would be something so serious. Hearing the word ‘glioblastoma’ was devastating for the whole family.”

Kev Gratton before his diagnosis with his family.

Following urgent surgery where 98 per cent of the tumour was removed, Kev underwent 30 days of radiotherapy in January 2024, followed by nine months of chemotherapy. A later scan showed initial reduction in the tumour, but new growth was detected earlier this year, and Kev began further PCV chemotherapy.

“Even though Kev had lost much of his mobility and was using a wheelchair, he still pushed himself every week in physio and kept everyone smiling,” Neal said.

“The hardest thing was watching the toll it took on Kev mentally, and on his wife Jeanette, their children Nathan and Abi, and our dad, Phil. Jeanette was incredible, caring for him day and night while keeping the family together, and the kids showed such maturity and strength through it all. Dad lost his own brother to leukaemia at 41, so this reopened old wounds for him. Still, seeing Kev’s courage gave us all strength.”

Unfortunately, Kev died peacefully on 22 October 2025, surrounded by his loving family.

Cheque presentation to Brain Tumour Research with Kev Gratton pictured at the front

Determined to turn Kev’s journey into something positive, Neal led a ten-strong team of family and friends to complete the Race the Train challenge, an annual endurance event where runners compete to beat a steam train along a scenic multi-terrain course through the Welsh countryside.

They raised an incredible £17,589, enough to fund more than six days of vital research at Brain Tumour Research’s Centre of Excellence at Imperial College London. The Centre is working to improve the diagnosis and treatment of adults with glioblastoma – the same aggressive brain tumour Kev was diagnosed with.

Neal added: “We have holidayed in that area since we were kids, and Kev even volunteered on the railway at one point. Running Race the Train was the perfect tribute; tough, emotional, and full of meaning. It hit hard that Kev couldn’t be there in person. Last year he had handed me a Guinness halfway round. It just was not the same without him, Jeanette or the dogs, but we knew he was with us in spirit.”

To support the Gratton family’s fundraiser, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/neal-gratton-3