Derbyshire dad - whose grown-up children live in terraces either side of him - is blooming hero

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Widower Tony Christon was the talk of the town when a BBC news crew showcased his floral handiwork – which had left passers-by agog.

He was interviewed on East Midlands Today but refused to reveal the recipe he uses to feed his flowers, insisting: “It’s a secret.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Retired Tony, whose son lives on one side while his daughter has the other house, won a Special Award for Impact on Street scene at Erewash Borough Council’s annual ceremony attended by Mayor Councillor Frank Phillips.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony and his kids’ three houses on Nottingham Road

He also picked up gongs in other categories – including second prize for Best Hanging Baskets and Planters and joint third prize for Best Front Garden, for his Nottingham Road house in Ilkeston.

All Saints Church in Kirk Hallam won joint second prize in the Business, Commercial and Places of Worship category.

The Erewash in Bloom Awards were held at Morley Hayes, which itself won first prize in the Pubs, Restaurants and Hotels category. Ilkeston’s Spanish Bar scooped a Special Award for Impact on the Town Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other winners included Gloria Jackson of Boatmans Close in Ilkeston for Best Front Garden and Long Eaton’s Mark and Jill Prentice for Best Wildlife/Environment Garden. They live in Harrington Street.

Bloom winner Tony Christon and Mayor of Erewash Cllr Frank Phillips

Chaucer Junior School in Ilkeston bagged two awards – Best School Garden and Tallest Sunflower. Best Allotment Site was the one on Elm Street in Borrowash.

The Borrowash in Bloom and Ockbrook in Bloom initiatives jointly won top prize for Best Community Area.

The Best Business award was shared by Ashfield House Veterinary Hospital and Brooklands Court, both in Long Eaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Joel Bryan, who is Erewash’s Lead Member for Environment, said: