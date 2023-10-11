Derbyshire dad - whose grown-up children live in terraces either side of him - is blooming hero
Widower Tony Christon was the talk of the town when a BBC news crew showcased his floral handiwork – which had left passers-by agog.
He was interviewed on East Midlands Today but refused to reveal the recipe he uses to feed his flowers, insisting: “It’s a secret.”
Retired Tony, whose son lives on one side while his daughter has the other house, won a Special Award for Impact on Street scene at Erewash Borough Council’s annual ceremony attended by Mayor Councillor Frank Phillips.
He also picked up gongs in other categories – including second prize for Best Hanging Baskets and Planters and joint third prize for Best Front Garden, for his Nottingham Road house in Ilkeston.
All Saints Church in Kirk Hallam won joint second prize in the Business, Commercial and Places of Worship category.
The Erewash in Bloom Awards were held at Morley Hayes, which itself won first prize in the Pubs, Restaurants and Hotels category. Ilkeston’s Spanish Bar scooped a Special Award for Impact on the Town Centre.
Other winners included Gloria Jackson of Boatmans Close in Ilkeston for Best Front Garden and Long Eaton’s Mark and Jill Prentice for Best Wildlife/Environment Garden. They live in Harrington Street.
Chaucer Junior School in Ilkeston bagged two awards – Best School Garden and Tallest Sunflower. Best Allotment Site was the one on Elm Street in Borrowash.
The Borrowash in Bloom and Ockbrook in Bloom initiatives jointly won top prize for Best Community Area.
The Best Business award was shared by Ashfield House Veterinary Hospital and Brooklands Court, both in Long Eaton.
Councillor Joel Bryan, who is Erewash’s Lead Member for Environment, said:
“Congratulations to Tony and all our winners. The aim of Erewash in Bloom is to encourage people to take ownership of their surroundings and make a real difference. The record number of entries this year is something the entire borough can be proud of.”