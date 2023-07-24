Derbyshire dad struggling with divorce sets up walking and talking sessions to help others offload their problems

Ben Haye, 35, from Bolsover, decided to set up a walking group after his divorce left him feeling lonely during morning walks with his dogs.

Ben, who runs Natural Doggy Treats in Bolsover, said: “I thought there are more people than just myself struggling, maybe I can get them out of bed in the morning, give them company and an opportunity to do exercise.”

Ben set up Let’s walk & talk Bolsover Facebook Page and what started as a group of three people turned into a community of over 150 residents just in a few weeks.

Ben, who has a one-year-old daughter, said: “I didn't expect that so many people will join at all. We get people from different ages and walks of life, different backgrounds, cultures and nationalities. We have a guy who has had a stroke and going out for fitness and a guy who is getting divorced.

“We do not have any doctors, nurses, therapists, or coaches – we are just ordinary people from the same area with different problems, walking and talking. And it seems to be working.

"People are telling me that this has been a fantastic idea. Someone told me a few days ago that they have ‘become okay with not being okay’ after joining the group and one lady said she never walked alone at 6 o clock in the morning because she was concerned about her safety.”

Every day Ben posts a plan for the next morning and a group of members who are free join him for a walk at 6 a.m. The hike always starts at a different location in or around Bolsover and is about an hour long.

Ben added: "There are more and more people joining every day and it’s not just Bolsover group anymore – we have people from neighboring areas such as Wingworth or Chesterfield.