Derbyshire dad left heartbroken after thieves break into his house while he's sleeping to steal his car

The red Audi A3 was stolen from Highfields Drive in Matlock between 8pm last night and 5am this morning. The thieves broke into the house of Philip Cookson, 63, taking cash as well as the keys to his car, before driving away.

Rach Carter, a friend of Phil and the mum of his son’s girlfriend, said: “Philip is gutted. He’s coming up for retirement and the car was his pride and joy. He’s heartbroken that someone did something like that.

"He feels violated, they were sleeping in bed and someone broken in to their home, left the house in a right mess, stole the money and took the car.

The red Audi was stolen from between 10pm last night and 4.30am this morning.

"What a world we live in? It makes me mad, he spent all his life working just for someone else to take it all away from him. If anyone sees this car please get in touch.”

The incident has been reported to Derbyshire Police. A spokesperson for the force said: “We received a report of a burglary at a property in Highfield Drive, Matlock, which happened between 8pm on March 21 and 5am on March 22. Offenders entered the property and took car keys before stealing an Audi A3.”

