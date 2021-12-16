Derbyshire dad honours teenage son’s memory with festive lights display as #TeamJack raises £150,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital
A dad is lighting up his north Derbyshire home this Christmas as part of a fundraising drive in honour of his teenage son who died from brain cancer.
Jack Faulkner was 15 when he passed away in 2018 and since then his family and friends have raised £150,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where the Totley teenager received treatment.
Posting on Facebook, Jack’s stepmum Leanne Faulkner, of Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross, said: “Each year we put out our Christmas lights as this was something Jack loved to do with his dad.”
Jack’s dad, Dan, said on social media: “Each year the collection of lights grows and this year we have an amazing new addition from Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity - the snowflake on top of our tree.”
Dan has signed up to do a London to Paris Bike Ride in June next year in aid of the children’s hospital.
He took part in Chesterfield’s 10k in October as part of #TeamJack’s fundraising.