Derbyshire dad honours teenage son’s memory with festive lights display as #TeamJack raises £150,000 for Sheffield Children's Hospital

A dad is lighting up his north Derbyshire home this Christmas as part of a fundraising drive in honour of his teenage son who died from brain cancer.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 2:49 pm
Lights at the house on Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, which are raising money for Sheffield Children's Hospital (photo: Leanne Faulkner).

Jack Faulkner was 15 when he passed away in 2018 and since then his family and friends have raised £150,000 for Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where the Totley teenager received treatment.

Posting on Facebook, Jack’s stepmum Leanne Faulkner, of Locko Road, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross, said: “Each year we put out our Christmas lights as this was something Jack loved to do with his dad.”

Jack’s dad, Dan, said on social media: “Each year the collection of lights grows and this year we have an amazing new addition from Sheffield Children's Hospital Charity - the snowflake on top of our tree.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jack Faulkner was just 15 when he died from brain cancer.

Dan has signed up to do a London to Paris Bike Ride in June next year in aid of the children’s hospital.

He took part in Chesterfield’s 10k in October as part of #TeamJack’s fundraising.

DerbyshireSheffield Children's HospitalFacebook