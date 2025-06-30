Derbyshire D-Day veteran honoured for his heroism celebrates 100th birthday with two parties

Albert, residing at Ivonbrook care home celebrates his 100th birthday.

A D-Day veteran has celebrated his 100th birthday with family, friends and carers at two parties in Derbyshire.

Albert Keir spent the night of his birthday at a party in Bakewell where he lived for most of his life. He marked the happy occasion with sons Andrew and Michael, two grandchildren, multiple nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews and friends.

Party number two was held the following afternoon at Ivonbrook Care Home, Darley Bridge and included live music and a birthday cake. Albert has resided at the home since August 2023.

Albert said that his recipe for long life is that “he worked it out for himself.” His happiest times were when his sons were born and his saddest time was when his wife, Dorothy, passed away in 2019.

Albert Keir served in the Royal Navy and was part of a crew that ferried US troops onto Utah beach on D-Day in 1944. HIs heroism was acknowledged when he was presented with the Légion d'honneur in 2015.

Born in Aberfeldy in Scotland, Albert was employed as a painter and decorator and worked primarily for Derbyshire County Council before and after the Second World War.

Albert served with the Royal Navy and was stationed around the English Channel ports where his duties were general ship and gunnery.

He was part of the naval crew that ferried US troops onto Utah beach on D-Day in 1944. He said that his main memory of that day was the noise and the smell.

Albert’s heroism was recognised 71 years later when he received the National Order of the Legion of Honour (Légion d'honneur) – the highest French order of merit for both military and civilian personnel.

Deputy Mayor of Matlock, Derbyshire Councillor Marilyn Franks with Albert Keir.

In his younger days he was a member of both Bakewell and Chatsworth Golf Clubs and Bowls Clubs and liked walking.

A Derbyshire County Council (DCC) spokesperson said: “We’d like to wish Derbyshire D-Day veteran Albert Keir a very happy 100th birthday.

“Albert, who is an Honorary Freeman of Derbyshire, will be celebrating his special day with a party for family and friends. Our Council Leader Councillor Alan Graves and our Armed Forces Champion Councillor Tony Wilson will be joining the celebrations to wish Albert many happy returns.”

At a DCC full council meeting last November, councillors voted unanimously to bestow the honour of Freedom of the County of Derbyshire to Mr Keir in recognition of his achievements during his life and career, including the part he played in the Second World War. He became only the second person to receive this prestigious title at a presentation held by DCC in February 2025.

To honour the memory of fallen comrades, Mr Keir sold poppies for the Royal British Legion, becoming one of the longest serving poppy sellers in the country, and he returned to Normandy in June 2024 with other veterans to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day. While there he met HM King Charles and HM Queen Camilla, among other dignitaries.

When he was bestowed the Freedom of the County of Derbyshire, Mr Keir said: “I was very pleasantly surprised and thrilled to be considered for such an honour and would be extremely proud to accept it. I would like to thank everybody involved in the process and for putting my name forward.”

Nowadays Albert enjoys days out with his son, Andrew, in the car and outings with his nephew, Keith. He also loves going to the veterans breakfast club.