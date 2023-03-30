News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
1 hour ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
3 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
4 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Derbyshire crowd-puller Y Not's placing in UK top 10 most Instagrammable festivals is highlighted in 11 great photos

Derbyshire’s biggest celebration of music has been credited as one of the top ten most Instagrammable festivals in the UK.

By Gay Bolton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:28 BST

Y Not, which runs at Pikehall between Matlock and Buxton from July 28-30, has scored its place in a prestigious league which is topped by Creamfields.

Experts analysed the number of Instagram hashtags for the most popular UK festivals to see which ones were the favourites on social media.

The hashtag ‘#ynotfestival’ has 21,626 posts shared on Instagram, putting the festival in tenth place. The festival, which was originally planned as a house party back in 2005, is now attended by more than 15,000 fans.

Fashion retailer Boohoo, who commissioned the study, said: “Y Not Festival is a pop, indie and rock-themed festival which is perfect for those who love to dress grungy and bold, as well as those who prefer a more relaxed and boho-style approach.”

Revellers at Y Not in 2018 pose for this photo by MaxMiechowski.

1. Happy sign

Revellers at Y Not in 2018 pose for this photo by MaxMiechowski. Photo: MaxMiechowski/Y Not festival

Photo Sales
katealexcromwell posted this photo on her Instagram page after an "incredible" festival in 2022.

2. Colourful crew

katealexcromwell posted this photo on her Instagram page after an "incredible" festival in 2022. Photo: katealexcromwell

Photo Sales
Stilt walkers make an arresting sight at the festival in 2022 in this photo posted on the Instagram page of jane_jennings.

3. High spirits

Stilt walkers make an arresting sight at the festival in 2022 in this photo posted on the Instagram page of jane_jennings. Photo: jane_jennings

Photo Sales
Happy crowd is captured in this photo by Joe Burke.

4. Having a ball

Happy crowd is captured in this photo by Joe Burke. Photo: Joe Burke/Y Not festival

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
InstagrammableDerbyshireBoohooInstagramBuxtonMatlock