Derbyshire’s biggest celebration of music has been credited as one of the top ten most Instagrammable festivals in the UK.

Y Not, which runs at Pikehall between Matlock and Buxton from July 28-30, has scored its place in a prestigious league which is topped by Creamfields.

Experts analysed the number of Instagram hashtags for the most popular UK festivals to see which ones were the favourites on social media.

The hashtag ‘#ynotfestival’ has 21,626 posts shared on Instagram, putting the festival in tenth place. The festival, which was originally planned as a house party back in 2005, is now attended by more than 15,000 fans.

Fashion retailer Boohoo, who commissioned the study, said: “Y Not Festival is a pop, indie and rock-themed festival which is perfect for those who love to dress grungy and bold, as well as those who prefer a more relaxed and boho-style approach.”

1 . Happy sign Revellers at Y Not in 2018 pose for this photo by MaxMiechowski. Photo: MaxMiechowski/Y Not festival Photo Sales

2 . Colourful crew katealexcromwell posted this photo on her Instagram page after an "incredible" festival in 2022. Photo: katealexcromwell Photo Sales

3 . High spirits Stilt walkers make an arresting sight at the festival in 2022 in this photo posted on the Instagram page of jane_jennings. Photo: jane_jennings Photo Sales

4 . Having a ball Happy crowd is captured in this photo by Joe Burke. Photo: Joe Burke/Y Not festival Photo Sales