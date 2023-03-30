Derbyshire crowd-puller Y Not's placing in UK top 10 most Instagrammable festivals is highlighted in 11 great photos
Derbyshire’s biggest celebration of music has been credited as one of the top ten most Instagrammable festivals in the UK.
Y Not, which runs at Pikehall between Matlock and Buxton from July 28-30, has scored its place in a prestigious league which is topped by Creamfields.
Experts analysed the number of Instagram hashtags for the most popular UK festivals to see which ones were the favourites on social media.
The hashtag ‘#ynotfestival’ has 21,626 posts shared on Instagram, putting the festival in tenth place. The festival, which was originally planned as a house party back in 2005, is now attended by more than 15,000 fans.
Fashion retailer Boohoo, who commissioned the study, said: “Y Not Festival is a pop, indie and rock-themed festival which is perfect for those who love to dress grungy and bold, as well as those who prefer a more relaxed and boho-style approach.”