Derbyshire craftsman celebrates 21 years of hand-making guitars as sales of British instruments soar

Rob Hodgson has been making guitars for 21 years. The 40-year-old Luthier - as guitar makers are known - puts the renaissance in bespoke musical instrument making in the UK down to people turning away from foreign factory builds.

“Customers want a guitar that sounds how they want it to sound - they have become more specific on what they want. Mass-produced quality has dropped and it needs to be spot on - people are fed up with mediocre quality.

“Factories offer choices in colour and electronic options. But a handmade guitar is tailored - the shape of the neck, fret size, body dimensions, bracing options, decoration and finish.

Rob Hodgson, 40, in his workshop in Idridgehay, near Wirksworth, Derbyshire. Photo: Rod Kirkpatrick/RKP Photography

“At least a quarter of the instruments I make are made from English or reclaimed wood including sycamore, alder, walnut and mahogany.

“A hand-made instrument is sonically superior and has a better feel and response compared to one that’s been mass produced. It’s for these reasons that the number of British guitar makers has probably doubled in the last five years.”

Rob’s workshop, which is located in Idridgehay near Wirksworth in the Derbyshire Dales, offers RH Guitars starting from prices of £4,500. “Price and build-time depends on what the customer wants,” said Rob.