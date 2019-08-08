Derbyshire couple ‘really upset’ as council submits plans to bulldoze their home for a new development

A Derbyshire couple say they are ‘really upset’ after a council has submitted plans to bulldoze their home to make way for a new development.

Ken Astle, 74, and his wife Janet, 73, have lived at their bungalow on Claylands Road, Whitwell, for more than 12 years.

The plan by Bolsover District Council is to demolish the couple’s home to provide vehicle access to a new development of eight, two-bed bungalows, on a vacant green field.

One of the main reasons they would like to keep their current home is because Janet is disabled and they have only recently had a wet room installed.

And although the couple say they may have to take up the offer of moving into one of the new bungalows - because they don’t want to move away from the area - they ideally would like to remain where they are.

Mr Astle said: “We are upset, obviously. When we moved here 12 years ago we thought it would be our last move.

“We overlook all the farm land and we get a beautiful view.”

Mr Astle did add that council planning officers have been ‘sympathetic’ with them.

Another concern for the couple is that if they do take up the offer of a new bungalow then they say they will have to move somewhere else while it is being built and then move back again when it is ready.

Although planning permission has not been granted yet, plans have been lodged with Bolsover District Council’s planning committee, who will make the final decision.

The plans state: “In order to create a vehicular access route to the site, it will be necessary to extend the road from the existing turning head at the end of Claylands Road. This will require the demolition of two existing bungalows located on Claylands Road. These properties are owned by Bolsover District Council. The tenants have been notified of the proposals, and have been offered the opportunity to move into new bungalows being delivered as part of the proposals.”

The pair were first made aware of the plans several months ago and a public notice has now been put up in the area confirming the plans.

The plans add: “This scheme is part of the council’s B@Home project which is aimed at building new council houses for affordable rents across the district. The scheme brings back into use the council’s under-utilised land whilst benefiting the district’s economy through training, skills development and local supply chain.”

A spokesperson for Bolsover District Council said as the application is awaiting a decision they will not make a comment on it as it needs to go through the formal planning processes.

The plans can be viewed on the council website using reference 19/00429/FUL.