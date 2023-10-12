Derbyshire couple completes 'Saint Tropez or Bust' banger rally challenge, raising over £1,000 for b:friend charity

An adventurous couple with a heart of gold completed an epic journey across Europe to support befriending charity, b:friend.

Sol and James Cowie, took part in the daring voyage, known as the 'Saint Tropez or Bust' Banger Rally Challenge, driving over 3,000 miles through seven countries in a 17-year-old blue convertible Astra named 'Ducky.'

The journey raised funds for b:friend, a charity dedicated to providing companionship and support to older, socially isolated individuals in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

The Cowies set off from Cornwall on September 23. Their trusty 'Ducky,' was adorned with colourful duck stickers, a nod to the popular Derbyshire phrase.

Sol said, "We’ve chosen b:friend because we love the idea of the charity, and we have a connection with it due to a family member who works there. We like the idea of it being about friends, that’s why we picked ‘Ey Up Duck’ as our theme because it is something friendly people say to each other, especially in the North. It is a great charity to fundraise for."

Their journey took them through a series of exciting challenges, including karaoke sessions in their trusty "Banger," taking selfies at picturesque locations, participating in quizzes, and embarking on scavenger hunts that led them off the beaten path.

These challenges allowed the couple to witness awe-inspiring sights, such as Kandersteg in Switzerland, the Simplon Mountain Pass, Casino Square in Monaco, and two laps around the F1 track in Spa, among others.

The 'Saint Tropez or Bust' Banger Rally Challenge featured 130 other enthusiastic participants, all driving 55 distinctive "bangers" and dressed in their own creative fancy dress costumes, while raising money for their chosen charities.

One of the highlights of their journey was their arrival at the Citadelle in Saint Tropez. As they approached the picturesque location, one of their challenges was to sing the French National Anthem. Sol recalled, "It was quite a moment when James and I eventually arrived at the Citadelle in Saint Tropez. As we were driving into Saint Tropez, it was one of our challenges to sing the French National Anthem. We did get some funny looks then! But when we got there, it was amazing."

Sol said: "We are so grateful to everyone who donated. We will leave our JustGiving page open longer and hope people will still donate a few pounds if they can."

Sara Kopecsni, b:friend's Communications Officer, commended the couple's dedication, saying, "Sol and James are absolute superstars. We couldn't be more grateful to them for taking on this huge challenge to support our older neighbours. Their fundraising efforts have been outstanding, and we all loved the Ducky car!"

To learn more about b:friend and their charitable efforts, visit their website at bfriend.org.uk or donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/ducky-bfriend?utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=page%2Fducky-bfriend&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share

