Wirksworth residents Harold and Wendy Allsobrook, 85 and 79, will mark 60 years of marriage on Thursday, March 21, while soaking up sun and sangria on a family getaway to Benidorm.

Harold, who started life in Knockerdown, said: “I suppose its something that takes a lot of doing. We’ve always seemed to get on very well and agreed most of the time. Sometimes we didn’t but that happens in life.

“I look on it as a milestone really. We’ve done everything we could do. We both came from big families and worked hard to buy our house, raise children and give us a good life.”

Wirksworth residents Harold and Wendy Allsobrook with their anniversary card from the King and Queen. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Wendy, named Higton when she was born at Willersley Castle, said: “I think it’s marvellous. It’s great just to reach this age, as my mum and dad both died early. Everything is wonderful at the moment.”

The pair met at Cromford fair soon after Harold had moved to Wirksworth, a few streets from Wendy. Love accelerated quickly.

Wendy said: “There wasn’t much to do then so when the fair came it was a big night out. He was with somebody I knew, and they asked how I was getting home.

“I was hoping to catch the bus but our friend said Harold would take me on his motorbike. I got on the back and it went from there.”

Harold and Wendy on their wedding day. (Photo: Contributed)

Harold said: “I think she first fancied me for my motorbike skills. We used to ride round to cafés in Belper and Matlock. She was a very good passenger.”

Wendy added: “I was only 16 when we got engaged but Harold asked my dad, and he said, ‘Yes, so long as you look after her.’ That was that.”

Harold’s early career was in farming but as the family welcomed children Deborah, Darren and Craig – then four grandchildren – he wound up working 30 years for aggregates manufacturer Camas as a forklift driver and other roles. Wendy managed bingo halls before moving into care work.

Later they took up bowls and acquired a fearsome reputation on greens across Derbyshire.

Harold said: “We make a good team. They used to tell our opponents, ‘The good news is you’re through to the next round, the bad news is you’ve got the Allsobrooks.’

“We used to win quite a lot but we played because we enjoyed being together. We never set out to annihilate anybody.”

While they still play on home turf at South Wingfield when they can, recent years have not always rolled smoothly.

Harold said: “We had quite a torrid time when Wendy had an aneurysm. She was in hospital in Bristol for nine weeks. She’s had a few operations since, and breast cancer, but it’s pulled us closer together.”

Their days are now mostly filled with well-earned relaxation, but with a new diamond ring sparkling in Wendy’s eyes, she can already hear the music of Spain.

She said: “I can’t dance quite like I used to, I could rock and roll like nobody’s business, but we’ve had some wonderful times and I hope we’re still going to have some more.”