Derbyshire County Show returns with livestock displays, showjumping, Shetland pony racing and giant tortoises

Thousands of people are expected to attend the 140th Derbyshire County Show and Food Fayre on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

This year’s event, which is scheduled to be held at Elvaston Showground, has livestock displays, heavy horses, vintage cars and tractors, show jumping, light horses, craft stalls and floral displays.

New for this year will be Shetland pony racing, giant tortoises and a performance from the lumberjack sports team the Welsh Axemen.

Livestock displays will be back at Derbyshire County Show this summer.

The show, which is organised by the Derbyshire Agricultural and Horticultural Society, was put on pause for a couple of years because of Covid.

Edward Hicklin said: “For obvious reasons we haven’t been able to stage the show for the last two years which has been frustrating for everyone, so we hope to make a triumphant return this year.

“As an event organiser, we are used to planning for every eventuality. We’ve always accepted the weather and you make allowances for it, but with Covid-19 there was nothing we could do about it, so the decisions were taken out of our hands.

“It’s not easy to come back after a two-year absence and it’s a real credit to our team here that they’ve been able to persevere - despite the uncertain times - and have that grit and determination to carry on planning and preparing.

“We are really confident that this year we have a brilliant show lining up with more than 1000 animals and 500 different breeds, from bees to bulls, joining us.

“As always the livestock competitions will be keeping their place at the heart of proceedings but there will also be scurry driving demonstrations, a companion dog show – which will be open to the public - and a food fayre featuring hundreds of local suppliers.”

The Derbyshire County Show began life as the Derbyshire Agricultural Show in 1860, when it was established by a group of landowners and farmers led by Dr John Hitchman.

The emphasis has changed over the years from showcasing predominantly agricultural activities and equipment to organising a more all-round day-out for everyone.

Children are admitted free of charge and as well as fairground rides and ice cream there are plenty of opportunities to learn about animals and the countryside.

Mr Hicklin added: “We believe it is crucial to keep that balance between town and country because while Derby is a city the countryside is right on our doorstep.

“The fact that there is something for every member of the family is what makes the show so special – very few events are so all encompassing.

“We are working on some terrific elements for the 140th show which will fulfil the vital function of bringing the countryside to life - we just need the weather to oblige us and for Covid cases to continue declining.”

