Derbyshire County Council urges villagers to use ‘dial-a-bus’ while considering rerouted service problems

Derbyshire County Council says it is still doing all it can to find a solution for villagers who feel they have been left ‘isolated’ by the loss of a bus service and in the meantime the authority has issued a reminder about an on demand minibus service.

Residents previously benefited from the commercially-run number 55 bus running through their village of Morton – three miles from Alfreton – before the service was rerouted when Hulleys of Baslow ceased trading and Notts & Derby Buses took over the service and removed the village stop.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We have not been able to come to any agreement with operators to provide a scheduled conventional bus service to Morton yet, but are still doing all we can to find a solution.

“In the meantime, anyone from Morton can use the Travel Derbyshire on Demand service, where passengers can book a place on a minibus to wherever in North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield or Bolsover that they want to go to. This service is ideal for shopping or health appointments.”

Pictured Are Morton Residents, In Derbyshire, Who Are Appealing For Help After Bus Operator Hulleys, Of Baslow, Ceased Trading And Notts And Derby'S New Service No Longer Stops In The Village, Courtesy Of Campaigner Becky Spackman

Residents are still campaigning to secure a new service and urging Notts & Derby Buses to reconsider reinstating the village service.

The Conservative-led county council which funds the new service originally said the decision was down to a very small number of passengers using the service.

Campaigner and resident Becky Spackman said that pensioners have struggled to get to the GP, or go shopping, or see friends and family and disabled and partially-sighted people have been left in the same position.

Some residents have resorted to walking across a field with three stiles to catch a bus from Stonebroom but they cannot get back the same way so they have to pay for a taxi back from Alfreton.

NE Derbyshire District Councillor Kevin Gillott, who oversees Pilsely and Morton, has also raised concerns that some people have been left struggling to get to work, and some students have not been able to get to college.

Residents have been provided a ‘dial-a-bus’ service with bookings on demand but they feel feel this is far from ideal even though the council has stated that so far ‘virtually no one’ from Morton has registered to use the service.

A council spokesperson added: “The service runs from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 5pm, on Saturday.

“While residents of other communities across the area are using the service so far virtually no one from Morton has registered to use the service, and anyone wanting to use the bus from the village can easily do so.”

The Derbyshire On Demand ‘dial a bus’ service which covers all of Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover can pick up and drop off residents from anywhere in these areas.

People can register for the service by visiting www.travelderbyshire.co.uk or phoning 0115 9691801 between 8.30am and 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, or between 9am and 1pm, on Saturday.

Bus operator Notts & Derby Buses has stated it understands Morton residents have been offered a demand-responsive transport service.

It also previously stated that it has been discussing the situation with the council.