A public consultation has mostly supported Derbyshire council’s plans to prioritise support for the most vulnerable and make the best use of grants with changes to its social crisis funding system by reducing the number of crisis payments, and removing payments for travel and advanced rent.

The county council’s Cabinet recently noted the consultation results on its plans to re-shape the Derbyshire Discretionary Fund – aimed at welfare and social crisis support – and it approved the adoption of recommended changes to make sure the fund can continue within budget from October 1.

A council spokesperson said: “The current DDF policy is substantially unchanged since 2013.

“Over that time there have been significant changes to the welfare benefit system, cost of living pressures, and periods of significant additional funding from the UK Government. Requests to the DDF for support have increased considerably compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

Derbyshire County Council County Hall

The Derbyshire Discretionary Fund was established by Derbyshire County Council in 2013 to fulfil the Government’s expectation that Government funding for local authority welfare assistance schemes would provide flexible help to those in genuine need.

It has been successfully deployed at times of crisis as a hardship fund to support residents as part of the council’s Emergency Response and most recently during flooding and to offer welcome payments to those coming to the UK from Ukraine.

But the council explained that after a significant amount of Household Support Grant Funding has been discharged by the Derbyshire Discretionary Fund this significantly raised the profile of the DDF which has increased demand on the service while the council faces uncertainty over future Government funding.

New adopted changes now include renaming payment types to ‘crisis payment’, ‘re-settlement grants’ and ‘essential item grants’ and reducing the number of crisis payments awarded in any 12-months to an individual to two payments and increasing the value of each payment to £65 plus £15 per additional household member.

Other changes include include removing payments for rent in advance, and for travel and winding down the provision of some items in social housing and adopting a priority framework to ensure the most vulnerable come first.

Results from a consultation between January and March included 79.1per cent of respondents expressing strong agreement or agreement to prioritising DDF applications based on the applicant’s situation.

The public consultation also recorded 52.3per cent of respondents said they strongly agreed or agreed with reducing the number of Emergency Cash Payments that can be made to two payments in a twelve-month period.

In addition, 75.6per cent said they strongly agreed or agreed with the proposal to increase the payment from £54 for a single person, and 66.8per cent said they strongly agreed or agreed with the proposal to increase the payment for each extra family member.

Also, 64.7per cent said they strongly agreed or agreed with removing travel from the criteria, and 51.6per cent said they strongly disagreed or disagreed with removing rent in advance from the criteria, and 62.7per cent said they strongly agreed or agreed with changing the support offered with furniture and household items when moving into a socially let property.

The council argued the DDF policy has been largely unchanged since 2013 and it has faced significant changes to the welfare system, cost of living pressures, funding changes from the Government, and demand has increased compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Key housing officers across Derbyshire’s district and borough councils have reported that they can help meet rent advances more quickly and more effectively than the DDF, according to the county council.

Should requests be made for travel support people will also be directed to other sources of support and a reformed approach to furnishing social housing tenancies is to be established with district and borough housing officers.

Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, told the recent Cabinet meeting there is still a high need for this kind of support which can create pressure even if inflation is going down because it is still ‘expensive for people out there’.

A council spokesperson added: “The policy changes outlined, and the proposed prototyping period will enable the Derbyshire Discretionary Fund to continue to operate within agreed budget parameters moving forward.”

The Cabinet formally agreed at a meeting on July 25 to note the findings of the consultation to re-shape the Derbyshire Discretionary Fund policy and to adopt the policy changes recommended to ensure the DDF and these changes can operate within budget from October 1.

Derbyshire County Council stated that funding applications received before October 1 will continue to be assessed under the current DDF policy until they are completed.

The council has been implementing saving measures to meet a forecast budget deficit of over £39m for the 2024/25 financial year after it has faced reduced Government funding, the financial impact from the Covid-19 pandemic, high inflation, rising costs, the cost of living crisis, and a growing demand on services.