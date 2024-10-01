Derbyshire County Council still awaits Government decision on £166m Chesterfield-Staveley Bypass scheme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire council says it still wants to work with the Government to deliver the long-awaited £166m Chesterfield to Staveley Bypass scheme but the authority is still waiting to hear from the Department of Transport on whether the project can go ahead.

Conservative-controlled Derbyshire County Council has been overseeing the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route project which hopes to reduce traffic congestion, create new jobs and open up a growth corridor for businesses as part of a series of schemes for the region tied-up with the Staveley Vision Masterplan.

But following the council’s realised multi-million budget deficit for the 2023/24 financial year and beyond it paused work in late 2023 on the planned 6km Chesterfield to Staveley Bypass project to await confirmation of any Government funding for the scheme.

And following a General Election, in July, 2024, with a change of Government from Conservative to Labour and claims by the new administration that it has been left with a £22bn black hole in the nation’s finances, plans for the bypass still remain unresolved.

The bypass will start at the Sainsbury's roundabout and end at Hall Lane in Staveley.

A county council spokesperson said: “We’re aware that the Department for Transport is reviewing its capital programme but so far, we have not heard of the outcome for the bypass.

“They have our business case, but it’s neither been approved nor rejected. We’d welcome some clarity on this important project, but until we hear from the Government, any work on the route is paused.”

Labour Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins who had described the county council’s decision in 2023 to pause the bypass plans as a ‘major blow’ said he had been told by the former Conservative Minister for Roads and Local Transport in 2024 that there were still plans to fund the project.

The Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route project hopes to open up disused former industrial land for housing including 1,800 new homes, create an estimated 3,400 jobs from new businesses, and reduce congestion and pollution for Brimington and Staveley, with plans for a growth corridor with a 150 hectares of brownfield land developments.

Liberal Democrat Chesterfield Borough Councillor, Paul Holmes, feared pausing the Staveley Bypass project was a ‘counter-productive decision’ because he believes the development is necessary to reduce congestion and to develop the brownfield sites in that area to bring in jobs, investment and economic recovery.

Both Cllr Holmes and Mr Perkins had also hoped that after the Conservative Government scrapped plans for the northern leg of the HS2 high-speed rail link beyond the East Midlands due to costs there would be more support for other transport schemes like the Chesterfield to Staveley Bypass.

Chesterfield Borough Council Chief Executive Huw Bowen had also announced in 2023 that he had been buoyed by the prospect of the Staveley Bypass project as part of the wider Staveley Vision Master Plan which features the Government-backed £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme.

The long-awaited 3.7mile Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route scheme is hoped to run from the roundabout, at Sainsbury’s supermarket, on the A619, in Chesterfield, to the Heritage Green Estate before finishing at Hall Lane, in Staveley.

It was reported as the county’s most expensive, proposed infrastructure scheme after its costs increased to £166 million in December, 2022, and it had been hoped that a Government decision about the funding would have been announced.

Derbyshire County Council originally submitted an outline business case to the former Conservative Government after working closely with Chesterfield Borough Council seeking £141m to support delivery of the project.

And a local contribution of £25m was also required to fund the overall scheme which would bring its grand total cost to £166m.

A county council spokesperson added: “We want to work with Government to deliver this transformational investment that will bring widespread benefits to communities along the Staveley Corridor and join the dots with other strategic investments in Chesterfield and across Derbyshire’s northern growth zone.”

Derbyshire County Council also stated in November, 2023, that the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route is a stated priority in its overall Council Plan.

The county council has put its financial struggles down to previously high inflation rates, a lack of Government funding, the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, and rising costs and demands on services all of which have placed a heavy strain on all local authorities.

NE Derbyshire District Cllr Alex Dale has also raised concerns about the future of regeneration projects after the Barrow Hill passenger rail line plan has been put on hold.

The Government will announce its autumn budget on October 30 after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has warned it will be ‘painful’ and ‘tough acrion’ will be needed.

Chesterfield Borough Council and Mr Perkins were asked for statements concerning the current stalled Chesterfield-Staveley Bypass scheme but at the time of publication they had not yet responded.