Derbyshire council planners have given the go-ahead for a firm to carve out 27 hectares of farmland near the Peak District for a quarry extension that will be free to operate for another 27 years.

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd’s application to retain its overall existing Brassington Moor Quarry Plant Site, near Matlock and Wirksworth, and to extend the site’s Aldwark Quarry, between the village of Aldwark and the hamlet of Longcliffe, was granted planning permission by Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee at a meeting on February 10.

Chris Henning, the council’s Executive Director of Place, stated: “I am mindful of the great regard that must be had to the impacts on the setting on the natural environment and on the heritage and the landscape assets, and I am also equally mindful of the national policy imperative to give great weight to the benefits of mineral extraction.

“In balancing these considerations, I must also consider the ongoing and proposed further mitigation of the effects of the development, including the restoration of the site.

Brassington Moor Quarry, Near Matlock And Wirksworth

“In doing so, I conclude that the effects of the development on the environment and local amenity would be acceptable.”

Brassington Moor Quarry’s overall complex straddles the B5056 Grangemill to Longcliffe Road and includes three of four quarry units known as Main, Barnfield and Pyro quarries which are linked by an under-road tunnel to the fourth Aldwark Quarry which is now earmarked for a southerly extension to be known as Aldwark South.

The 27 hectare site will have an extraction area of 17.6 hectares and is currently farmland approximately 510 metres to the south of the village of Aldwark and 400 metres north-east of the hamlet of Longcliffe and features some woodland and a field pond.

There are no public footpaths crossing the southern extension but there are some important footpaths and trails in the immediate area beyond the site including the Pennine Bridleway, High Peak Trail, and the Limestone Way.

The Via Gellia Woodland Site which is of Special Scientific Interest is already within 300m of the existing quarry but over 1km from the extension site, Aldwark Conservation Area is within 300m of the existing workings but over 500m from the proposed extension area, and Moot Low Barrow, a scheduled ancient monument, is adjacent to the existing quarry but 450m from the proposed extension.

The council’s report explained the planning application has been submitted because reserves of rock with low levels of impurities, such as cadmium, iron and lead, are very low and these products are critical for industries such as animal feeds and glass manufacture.

Longcliffe Quarries produces critical raw materials for the production of animal feed, glass, sealants and adhesives, mastics, plastics and rubber and bright white dusts for precast concrete products and agricultural lime and associated secondary mineral produced is used for aggregate purposes.

The planning application also includes Longcliffe’s retention of the overall Brassington Moor Quarry site which was to cease in December 2035, a new vehicular connection for the Curzon Lodge Transport depot, and a commitment to the restoration of a conservation area after the operation’s lifespan.

Despite the extension, the council’s report stated no changes are proposed to the current levels of output from the complex, typically 1.4 million tonnes per annum with approximately 70per cent used for industrial purposes and 30per cent as aggregate with the working of existing permitted reserves, and the Aldwark South site will generate approximate 30mt of mineral.

Mr Henning stated: “Current levels of output from the site, typically 1.4 million tonnes per annum, will remain unchanged but the proposed extension will release an additional 23.8 million tonnes of high purity limestone, which would extend the life of the quarry by around 27 years, with the projected end date extended from 2035 to 2051-52.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council has raised no objections to the plans but its environmental health team recommended that the applicant meets certain conditions including noise management with controls on air quality, dust, light and vibrations.

Brassington and Carsington and Hopton Parish Councils, the Peak District National Park Authority, the Environment Agency, Derbyshire County Council’s highyways and flood authorities, Natural England and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust all also raised no objections.

Mr Henning added: “I consider that the proposal represents an efficient means of obtaining mineral resources and the benefits which that supply entails.

“I do not consider that there are any material considerations that would outweigh the benefits.”