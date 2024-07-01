Derbyshire County Council pay £349k after over 360 SEND complaints in just seven months

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire County Council has paid over £349k following numerous SEND complaints.

A Freedom of Information request has revealed that from November 2023 to June 18, 2024, Derbyshire County Council received 362 formal SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) complaints and paid £349,273.03 in remedy payments following the complaints.

This comes after another FOI showed that the council’s SEND department received 380 complaints from parents in 2023 and subsequently paid £95,034.50 to families affected.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: ‘We’ve been making significant improvements in processing EHCP applications over the past three months resulting in a marked reduction in complaints this year.

“This suggests the measures we’ve taken to address the timeliness of the process, work more closely with families and improve our complaint responses are beginning to have a positive effect.

“However, we acknowledge parents’ frustrations and are very sorry for any children, families and schools who may have been negatively affected by delays and continue to work extremely hard to ensure as many of the plans currently in the process of being assessed are issued within the 20-week timescale.

“We’re investing heavily in improving performance in this area and have brought in extra temporary staff to help us manage the significant increase in demand for plans and the assessments and advice that go along with them.

“We’ve cleared a historical backlog and have invested £1 million in the service to increase capacity within our Educational Psychology and SEND teams to address the increase in requests which reflects a national trend where the figures have almost doubled in the past seven years.

“We’re also reviewing and restructuring services to manage demand in the future and are aiming to keep current and new plans within the timescale while developing our increased capacity.

“In addition, we’ve introduced better systems to track cases and improved our partnership working with health services and schools.

“There’s been an increase in demand for special school places and in May we announced we were increasing the number of places for children with special needs by around 500 as part of a £9.7 million investment to support vulnerable learners.