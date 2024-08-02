Derbyshire County Council considers the future of two services for disabled and poorly people

Derbyshire County Council is considering ceasing to operate a team which helps secure grants and adaptations for disabled people’s homes while it is also considering decommissioning another service which helps poorly people struggling to keep warm during the cold months.

The cash-strapped Conservative-led council has been facing financial challenges with rising demands, higher than expected inflation, a rise in the cost of energy and materials, and a forecast multi-million budget deficit for the current 2024/25 financial year.

And as part of saving measures, its Cabinet agreed during a meeting on July 25 to launch two public consultations to consider as many views as possible before it decides on proposals for the future of its design services for people in receipt of Disabled Facilities Grants, and upon the future scope of its involvement in the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project.

Before the meeting, Cllr Natalie Hoy, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, said: “Demand for social services is increasing and with the budgetary pressures we’re facing, we’re having to look at how best we can continue to support those who need us most.

Derbyshire County Council County Hall

“Where in the past we’ve been able to find funding for work and projects outside our statutory duties, we’re now having to look at doing things differently and considering all areas of spending.”

The council has also argued that it is looking at all areas of spending, particularly services it does not legally have to deliver known as discretionary spending, so it can continue to support those who need support the most.

Currently, the council’s Disability Design Team undertakes architectural, design and procurement work to support the delivery of the Disabled Facilities Grants scheme, which is administered by district and borough councils, although the county council does not fully charge for this involvement.

The Government provides these grants to fund adaptations to the homes of eligible adults and children with a disability but when the adaptation costs exceed the upper costs limit, the county council stated it has had to offer financial assistance and it has funded the majority of the work done by its Disability Design Team from its own budget.

In previous years, the council stated it has used £4m of funding either from reserves or capital receipts to fund services that currently support the delivery of the DFG programme along with the projects financed by the council’s Major Adaptation Budget.

The council is now considering three proposed changes for its design team’s involvement in the DFG including: Retaining the in-house Disability Design Team but seeking full funding from the DFG money held by districts and borough councils for all the discretionary services and support it provides; Or retaining the in-house design service to support projects the county council is legally obliged to carry out, but ceasing to do any discretionary work; Or ceasing to operate the design team and commissioning outside providers for statutory projects.

Cllr Carol Hart told the meeting it is essential public money goes to the right place such as those who need it the most.

Deputy Council Leader, Cllr Simon Spencer, who is also the Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and Budget, also told the meeting it made sense for the proposals concerning the DFG to be considered.

Cabinet members also approved a consultation on the future scope of the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project which supports people with long-term health conditions made worse by the cold so they can stay well and warm at home mainly by identifying heating solutions via nationally available grants.

However, the council has stated that in more recent times the project currently provides additional assistance and supports many people who do not have eligible care needs.

The council is therefore considering three proposed changes including: Remodelling the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project service to ensure only those with adult social care needs and low incomes can access help which the county council would continue to manage; Or working with the district and borough councils which have a responsibility to help vulnerable people with their homes or get a third party to introduce a new service that they will manage; And finally, to possibly decommission the service.

Cllr Hoy said: “We’ve always prided ourselves on being well managed but like all other councils across the country we’re facing increasing financial pressures that are outside our control.

“I’d like to reassure everyone that these are proposals only and, if Cabinet agrees to consult, no decisions would be made until everyone’s views were taken into account.”

The Cabinet formally approved an eight-week consultation on the proposals for the future of its design services for people in receipt of Disabled Facilities Grants, and a seven-week consultation on the proposals to refocus the scope of the Derbyshire Healthy Homes Project.