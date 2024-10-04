Derbyshire County Council considers campaigners call for reduced speed limit on 60mph road after latest collision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire council’s Highways team is joining forces with police to consider reducing speed limits between Clowne and Pleasley after campaigners have been calling for traffic-calming measures along a road that has been the scene of a series of collisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bolsover District Cllr Donna Hales and residents at the Oxcroft estate have raised concerns with Derbyshire County Council about the amount of accidents on the B6417 Mansfield Road, off Ramper Avenue, in Clowne, between Clowne and Bolsover, known locally as the Ramper road.

Cllr Hales said: “Residents are concerned about the amount of accidents on the Ramper road that runs through the estate in-between Clowne and Bolsover. The speed limit is currently 60mph.

“There have been fatalities and life changing incidents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Is A Recent Collision On The B6417 Mansfield Road, Near Clowne And Bolsover, Known Locally As The Ramper Road

Cllr Hales and Oxcroft residents met with a county council officer, last year, but since then Cllr Hales says she is aware of at least three collisions including one between a Transit van and a car at about 08.30am, on Wednesday, October 2.

The Bolsover councillor explained the county council’s Highways team has been ‘incredibly supportive’ but due to ‘staffing issues’ a new speed limit has not yet been enforced.

Residents have been campaigning for action for years, according to Cllr Hales, and they are now calling on the county council’s Highways team to address the problems with a reduced speed limit and traffic-calming measures.

Cllr Hales added: “Members of the community have been campaigning for years but last year Derbyshire County Council met with them and myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been agreed that the speed needs to be reduced but there have been delays in instigating.”

District Cllr Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood, explained the community has not even been able to perform community speed watches to provide statistics because it is not safe to do so due to the current 60mph speed limit.

Cllr Hales added ideally the road also needs some traffic-calming measures particularly along stretches near to residential properties.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of residents’ concerns about speeding traffic on the B6417 Mansfield Road and we have met them and Cllr Hales to discuss this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will shortly be consulting with Derbyshire Constabulary on a number of proposed changes to lower speeds from Clowne to Pleasley including Oxcroft where some of these collisions have occurred.

“We have also recently increased signage at entrances to Oxcroft to encourage sensible driving through the village.”

Road safety changes on problematic roads can include the introduction of reduced speed limits, traffic-calming and traffic-safety measures such as new signage, new road markings, and the introduction of speed cameras and even speed humps, bumps and ramps.

Derbyshire Constabulary was asked for a statement regarding details of the latest collision and the concerns shared by Cllr Hales, campaigners and the county council about the B6417 Mansfield Road but by the time of publication the force had still not responded.