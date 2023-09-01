News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire County Council comments after guidelines issued over concrete danger in schools

Derbyshire County Council has commented after the new RAAC guidelines were released by the Department of Education affecting over 100 schools across the country.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:44 BST

More than 100 schools and colleges in England have been told they will need to close buildings and classrooms which contain RAAC – concrete considered dangerous – by the Department of Education.

The decision was announced on Thursday, August 31, just before the start of the new school year and was prompted by a beam that collapsed over the summer.

The government announced that 104 schools across the country are affected and they will be contacted directly by an assigned case worker. The government did not release the list of schools, which has caused a lot of confusion for parents.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “To the best of our knowledge, there is no RAAC in local authority-maintained schools in Derbyshire.”

Outwood Grange Academies Trust has also confirmed that none of their schools will be affected by the closures.

