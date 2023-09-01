More than 100 schools and colleges in England have been told they will need to close buildings and classrooms which contain RAAC – concrete considered dangerous – by the Department of Education.

The decision was announced on Thursday, August 31, just before the start of the new school year and was prompted by a beam that collapsed over the summer.

The government announced that 104 schools across the country are affected and they will be contacted directly by an assigned case worker. The government did not release the list of schools, which has caused a lot of confusion for parents.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “To the best of our knowledge, there is no RAAC in local authority-maintained schools in Derbyshire.”