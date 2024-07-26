Derbyshire County Council approves money-saving plans to save two centres for disabled children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire council’s Cabinet has approved plans to remodel two children’s services for youngsters with disabilities to keep them open and operating and to save the authority over one-and-a-half million pounds over two years.

The Conservative-controlled county council’s Cabinet approved the plans at a meeting on July 25 for the remodelling of the council’s Chesterfield-based Outback and Ilkeston-based Getaway children’s centres.

Cllr Julie Patten, Cabinet member for Children and Families, told the meeting: “Many other local authorities have no in-house provision or support for disabled children.

“To enable the authority to continue with support we must remodel the current service we provide.”

Pictured Is Derbyshire County Council'S The Outback Centre For Disabled Children, On Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, Where The Spire Lodge Children'S Home Is Also Based

Changes are to be introduced after the council has been struggling with above-inflation costs and other financial pressures and it is currently addressing an estimated budget deficit of £40m for the current 2024/25 financial year.

But the remodelling for the Outback and the Getaway aims to reduce the expenditure and costs that come from having to pay for external placements for children with complex needs and disabilities and it will allow the council to keep its own services running and avoid staff losses.

Under the new plans, internal long-term placements will be catered for at The Getaway children’s home and more targeted ‘edge of care provision’ will be provided by the Outback service in the community to prevent more youngsters needing full-time care.

The Getaway – which has provided residential short breaks or care to disabled children – will be converted from a Short Break children’s home to a longer-term home for Derbyshire children providing full time care for three youngsters aged between 7-17 years.

And the Outback will focus on children with disabilities who are on the ‘edge of care’ to provide more targeted support for children and families to prevent costly external residential placements and to prevent youngsters having to come into full-time local authority care.

Council Leader Barry Lewis said: “They are highly-valued services within the county council and the work they do is amazing.

“This is an immensely sensible approach in terms of mitigating some of these high costs of which we are familiar and meeting the needs of these children which are very high.”

However, services that will not be offered under the new plans are the completion of parenting assessments, ‘family time’ and some individual support to children in need who are not in any formal safeguarding process, but these services will be expected to be provided by the Children with Disabilities Social Work Service.

The council stated those who still need overnight Short Break care may also be supported by an increased number of foster carers and these children may be assessed under proposals for expanded residential placements at The Willows, at Chinley, in the High Peak, and Spire Lodge, in Chesterfield.

Under the proposals, the council had originally set itself a budget saving target of £1.898m over two years comprising a £1.288m saving in 2024/25 and a further £0.610m saving in 2025/26.

But a council report highlighted the remodelling of The Getaway and The Outback will leave a £240,000 shortfall on its original targeted savings of £1,898,000 over the same period but some additional options are being considered to address any shortfall.

The report also stressed that by continuing to provide support so that more children can remain in the care of their families, it can also avoid an estimated £5,784,000 cost that would otherwise be needed to pay for fifteen children coming into local authority care due to family breakdown.

Public Consultations revealed strong opposition to the changes, according to the council, with a focus on potential negative impacts on families, lack of alternative services, the importance of maintaining supportive services and the effectiveness of service reductions.

However, the council stated it is aware that every attempt will need to be made to mitigate against these concerns as it addresses its financial difficulties and prioritises its statutory responsibilities over non-statutory areas.

Cllr Patten stressed at the Cabinet meeting that the plan to remodel The Getaway and The Outback services aims to reduce external placement expenditure for children with complex disabilities from October 2024 onwards.

She added that this will be achieved by bringing in children from external placements to internal long-term placements at The Getaway and by providing more targeted edge of care provision by The Outback as an alternative plan to the closure of these two Ofsted and CQC Outstanding rated services.