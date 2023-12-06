Derbyshire country pub and restaurant is earmarked for expansion
The applicant, Punch Pubs, want to build a new dining area and expand the existing kitchen facilities at The Elm Tree Inn and Restaurant in Elmton. The single-storey, flat-roof extension would be added to the west of the existing building and overlook the existing car park.
Architectural consultants SODA says in a submission to Bolsover District Council: “The offer of good homemade food attracts customers to the pretty village pub increasing local economy and strengthens the evergrowing leisure and tourist industry in the area.”
Although the site is in a conservation area, the pub is not listed.