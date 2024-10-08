Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Operators of a premium wedding venue in Derbyshire have been granted planning permission for a new function room to replace a marquee.

Mr and Mrs Nicol, who lease Shottle Hall country house hotel at Shottle, Belper, propose that the new-build will occupy the same footprint as the marquee which is nearing the end of its life.

Their application was passed by Amber Valley Borough Council who has previously approved plans to convert barns into bedroom suites and a new bedroom block and two staff flats at Shottle Hall.