Hilcote Country Club proposes to host the music events up to four times a year.The club has also applied to Bolsover District Council, which is the planning authority, to site five caravans and or motorhomes on hardstanding all the year round.

In an application for change of use permission, director Danny Wilson states: “I believe our large grounds are capable of holding these events safely. I have also highlighted a large field we have that could host a good number of units, but I will be more than happy to avoid using this space to please neighbours. We also take additional precautions at these events to prevent problems, car park issues, vehicle and human safety etc. We close our restaurant down to the public, we don't increase stress by adding more people within our building, car park or roadways

"These festivals are always for charity. They sell tickets and provide live music and entertainment. All activities are indoors which finish at 12 midnight so all the outdoor space will be used for is for event guests to sleep over for the evening. They normally happen Friday evening, Saturdays and all leave by Sunday mornings. All festivals are put on by respectful volunteers, who work very closely with us to make sure after the day’s event is finished, guests camping remain quiet, respectful and well behaved to prevent upsetting any neighbours. They also don't have any fires, barbecues etc.

An application has been lodged for full planning permission for change of use to site five camper vans or motorhomes permanently and host events with up for 50 pitches for caravans, camper vans, motohomes and canping up to four times a year at Hilcote Country Club.

“These festivals are hugely important to our business which enables us to get through difficult times all of us are facing in hospitality. They benefit us for trade and employment."

However, John Mills, principal environmental health officer at South Derbyshire District Council, is concerned that the application has the potential to cause significant amenity impact arising from both camping and amplified music.

He wants the applicant to supply further information regarding the layout and welfare amenities. He is also pressing for a management scheme that would include: Control of noise from campers, Procedure in the event of complaint, Control of noise from building.

Blackwell Parish Council has raised no objection to the application. The district council’s decision is pending.