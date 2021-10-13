Derbyshire councils work to indentify homes for Afghan refugees

Evacuees from Afghanistan

Authorities throughout the county have outlined the steps they are currently taking to meet the call from the Government to help relocate migrants.

This comes following the news that North East Derbyshire District Council has already allocated two three-bedroomed homes to refugees.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are coordinating the response from district and borough councils, which are offering support and sourcing accommodation in Derbyshire to help Afghans who have worked for the British Government and the armed forces.

“When properties are identified we are submitting these to the Home Office to be matched with Afghan families.

“We’re unable to say at this stage how many families we can help in the county, but everyone is working hard to do what they can to support these families.”

Derbyshire Dales District Council is working with housing associations to identify suitable accommodation, while Bolsover District Council is liaising with the East Midlands Strategic Migration Partnership to identify any appropriate support migrants may need.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “Local councils have a key part to support the humanitarian efforts to protect and support refugees, helping vulnerable people – including women, girls, and members of minority groups who are at risk – to build a new life in safety.