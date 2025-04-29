Derbyshire council’s Labour Group expresses disappointment after councillor joins Green Party

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Derbyshire council’s Labour Group has expressed their disappointment after one of their councillors has decided to join the Green Party but it is hoped that they might be able to take him back should the councillor choose to return.

Derbyshire Dales District Cllr Nick Whitehead has left the council’s Labour Group and been welcomed to the authority’s Green Party Group reducing the number of Labour councillors at the authority to six and increasing the council’s number of Green councillors to four.

Labour Cllr Bob Butcher, who is Deputy Leader of the council and represents Bakewell, said: “The Derbyshire Dales District Council Labour Group is disappointed that Cllr Whitehead decided to leave the Labour Party, which I understand was due to his disagreement with the direction of some of our Government’s national policy.

“We would prefer he had stayed in Labour and argued his corner. I hope we will be able to take him back if he chooses to return. If the Greens accept him, he will continue to be part of the council’s three-party administration.”

Derbyshire Dales District Cllr Nick Whitehead, Courtesy Of The Labour Party

Cllr Whitehead, who oversees the Cromford and Matlock Bath ward, says he decided to leave the Labour Party because the Green Party represents so much of how he feels and thinks.

The Green Party stated that its values include a commitment to climate action, investing in renewable energy to lower bills and challenging water companies to prioritising affordable housing and reversing NHS privatisation, and fostering a fair and sustainable society.

Cllr Whitehead said: “I felt I could no longer stay in the Labour Party. When I started to explore the policies and politics that best represent me, the answer became clear quite quickly that the Green Party was reflecting so much of what I think is right, and that becoming part of this movement was the obvious conclusion.”

The Green Party has stated that its values match Cllr Whitehead’s beliefs and that he is very aware of the pressures facing local communities, and that the urgent action needed with climate change to ensure a safe future is also something close to his heart.

Cllr Whitehead, has been a Labour member since he was 16-years-old, but, according to the Green Party, he is dismayed at the ‘lack of fairness and compassion’ shown by recent Government policies, especially after the damage of 14 years of Conservative austerity.

The Cromford and Matlock Bath ward councillor said: “I have to look my two sons in the eyes and say to them that I am doing everything in my power to make the changes we need as a country to deliver and ensure the world continues to be fit to live in for them and future generations. We are failing our young people.”

Cllr Whitehead, who is still committed to supporting Cromford and Matlock Bath, added: “I believe in localism and the need for all in our communities to have a voice and say in what our local council does.

“I enjoy working with people across my communities, and I like to think that my hard work has helped make a tangible difference to where we live. I will continue to do this.”

Concerning the Labour Group, Cllr Whitehead said: “I leave on good terms and thank them for their hard work and commitment.”

The council is now made up of 12 Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservatives, six Labour councillors, four Greens and one councillor with no indicated party.

It operates with a Liberal Democrat Leader of the Council, two Deputy Leaders – Labour’s Cllr Butcher and the Green Party’s Cllr Neil Buttle – as well as a Labour Civic Chairperson and a Conservative Deputy Civic Chairperson.

Green Group Leader, Cllr Buttle, said: “I welcome Nick whole-heartedly. He will make valuable contributions and I admire his community drive.”