Derbyshire council’s development company directors fear for staff jobs and projects after vote to dissolve board

Three worried councillors who have served as board directors on a Derbyshire council’s development company have expressed their deep concern for residents, staff and future building projects after the authority’s Executive Committee voted to install a new interim board of directors following a critical review.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Labour-controlled Bolsover District Council’s relationship with its wholly-owned Dragonfly development companies has been criticised following a Local Partnerships’ review which identified risks including a lack of good governance, a lack of a business plan and a conflict of interest between the roles of the organisations.

The council has two wholly-owned Dragonfly companies including the Dragonfly Management company – representing the services that used to be run by the authority – and the Dragonfly Development company, which is involved in construction of council properties and social housing as well as developments for third parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dragonfly Board of Directors’ Chairperson Deborah Watson strongly disputed the criticism aimed at Dragonfly Development and argued any lack of good governance lies with the council and its officers.

Bolsover District Council'S Independents Group Leader, Cllr Deborah Watson

However, the council’s Executive Committee has now voted at an Emergency Meeting on June 16 to replace the Dragonfly board with a new interim team while it considers further review recommendations.

Cllr Watson, who is also the council’s Independents’ Group Leader, said: “I have been on the authority for 18 years. Some of those making this decision have only been here two years and I really think it was the most exciting and brave and visionary project we have ever been involved in and they have summarily dismissed it.”

Despite concerns raised for residents, projects and staff by Cllr Watson and two fellow directors Independent Cllr Janet Tait and Reform UK’s Carol Wood, the council’s Executive committee voted to dissolve the current Dragonfly Board of Directors after listening to Labour Cllr John Ritchie’s proposal to do so and to install an Interim Board of Directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Interim Board of Directors was identified by Cllr Ritchie as current Dragonfly director and Chief Executive Officer Grant Galloway, council Deputy Monitoring Officer Louise Arnold, council Assistant Director Mark Giles, and council Principal Accountant Sharon Lynch.

Bolsover District Council Leader, Cllr Jane Yates, Courtesy Of Bdc

Cllr Ritchie told the meeting: “The council’s daily business continues as normal. There will be no change to the current working arrangements of the staff. All staff continue to be valued by the council and we will ensure they are fully consulted on any proposed changes. The day job will continue.

“I want to thank the staff, today, Chair, and accept it is a difficult and unsettling time, but it will be okay as we go forward.”

He added: “I would like to thank the current Dragonfly board for their time and commitment over the last few years and state the dissolving of the board is in the best interests of both the company and the council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wood said she was disappointed that the authority had failed to put their constituents first because Dragonfly Development has generated considerable profits for the authority.

She explained councillors do not get paid for being on the board but both she and her fellow directors are still determined to continue acting in the best interests of Dragonfly staff who have been left demoralised and worried about their jobs after the council’s shake-up.

Fellow director and Cllr Janet Tait said the council may want Dragonfly to complete its projects but she and her fellow directors are worried some sub-contractors may begin to have doubts and some employees could leave due to the uncertainty that the council has created.

She added: “If they want to replace me I have no problem with that but the way it has been done is not right.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Watson claims Dragonfly Development was given just ten minutes’ notice about the council’s original public announcement on the review’s findings last week and she feels the authority is using the Dragonfly Development Company Board of Directors as ‘scapegoats’ for their own shortcomings because the responsibility of governance lies with the council and not Dragonfly.

She added: “We should have got around a table to discuss it and not call someone in to trash it all. All this could have been sorted by proper discussion and debate and with a democratic vote.”

The decision to dissolve the Dragonfly Board of Directors has come before a planned Options Appraisal is to be developed to help councillors make a decision on how best to proceed with the Dragonfly companies before an Extraordinary Council meeting is due on July 9 with overall final decisions, based on recommendations, for Dragonfly expected at a meeting of the council’s Executive on July 28.

Cllr Watson argued that there should have been a general meeting about any proposed dissolution of the board with offers for directors to resign should they have chosen to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She accused the authority of planning to dismiss the board from day one.

Cllr Watson feels there is nothing to suggest that the provisionally-named new board is any more or less qualified than the current board and she questioned its impartiality because she understands that at least three of the new board are already paid employees who work for the council.

She added that her focus now will be doing what is best for the district’s constituents and Dragonfly staff because Dragonfly could continue to build social housing and make money for the council and residents.

Cllr Watson said: “We have tried so hard and now we are getting sacked summarily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added that the current board of directors will be carefully considering their options with a view to acting in the best interests of residents and staff after the Executive voted to dissolve the board.

The council is still considering the review’s recommendations and whether, or how, the Dragonfly companies should continue in the future.

Recommendations include: Ensuring necessary management resource and clienting capability; That the companies ensure sufficient resource including a dedicated finance function; A clarity of purpose in a refreshed and more comprehensive companies’ business plan; The creation of a working group to reset the relationship between companies and the council; Changes to board memberships; Adherence to all company rules; a more robust framework around meetings including a regular meeting of senior management of both companies and the council with an improved working relationship.

The report has also advised updated business cases every five years, a document for stakeholders, and that the shareholder board should be dissolved and replaced with a shareholder committee and that the council should consider bringing the former Dragonfly board members onto this committee subject to a political balance with meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also advised dissolving the Dragonfly Board of Directors and recruiting new directors, introducing an action plan for the council to convene a meeting to signal a reset, reviewing membership of a shareholder board to ensure suitable political representation and converting it to a committee, and finally to setting up a task force to review an updated business case to determine if there is still a case for the Dragonfly companies.

Bolsover District Council has stated that, by voting to dissolve the current Dragonfly Board of Directors,it has followed one of the recommendations from the review and it will be putting arrangements in place for a replacement interim board until the future of the companies has been decided.

Council Leader, Cllr Jane Yates, said: “Today (June 16) we have taken the first step in moving forward with the recommendations from the Dragonfly review.

“It was recommended that the current board was dissolved and we are taking steps to follow this advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to reassure staff that business is continuing as normal at this stage and no changes are being made to staff working arrangements.”

Bolsover District Council’s Dragonfly was established by the former Council Leader Stephen Fritchley when Edwinstowe-based Woodhead Construction fell into administration in 2022 while working on Elmton-with-Creswell Parish Council’s costly Creswell Heritage and Wellbeing Centre project which Dragonfly subsequently completed.

Dragonfly Development has since overseen much of the council’s building projects at considerable profit for the council, according to Cllr Watson, but it has also attracted concerns from members of the public and councillors about possible conflicts of interest with the mixing of a commercial company with a public authority’s work.