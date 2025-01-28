Derbyshire council’s decision not to defend public inquiry into rejected plans for hundreds of hillside homes dubbed an “abject betrayal”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire council’s decision not to defend a public inquiry it triggered by rejecting plans for hundreds of hillside homes has been dubbed an “abject betrayal”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Dales District Council held an “extraordinary” meeting last week into the upcoming Matlock Wolds public inquiry for plans it rejected last year for more than 300 homes on the hillside to the north of the town.

Only 19 minutes of that meeting were held in public before councillors voted to hold the rest in private, and now the council has revealed that the closed-doors debate lasted for three hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also detailed that during the private session the council chose not to defend the upcoming planning inquiry but will instead debate conditions which will be applied to the development should it be approved by the appointed Government planning inspector.

An artist's impression of what the scheme could look like.

Last year the council agreed to set aside £250,000 and extend a contract for an interim principal planning officer for £61,778 in order to handle the defence of the inquiry and any potential costs should the authority lose.

It had also said that more money may be required should the council lose the appeal.

The plans for 345 and 78 homes (423 total) from William Davis Homes were rejected in March last year largely on the basis of the perceived flood risk to a flood-hit town, with a professional engineer hired by Derbyshire County Council saying it could pose a “threat to life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four reasons for refusal were the lack of detail about flood risks, the lack of information about the loss of biodiversity, the lack of information about water attenuation, and the shortage of affordable housing.

What the site north of the town currently looks like.

More than 460 objection letters were submitted to the council over the plans, which sat with the authority for over five years.

A public inquiry starting on March 11 will debate the 345-home plans planned for land off Pinewood Road, Gritstone Road and Sandy Lane.

While in public session last week, opposition Conservative councillors had lobbied for the meeting to be held entirely in public and said they would be calling for a recorded vote on whatever decision is made in private.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No such record of the voting held in that private session has been published and councils do not publish detailed minutes of exempt items.

The council statement, published four days after the meeting, details: “It remains our view – confirmed at an extraordinary council meeting last week – that the Gritstone Road proposals would have adverse impacts on Matlock if allowed by the planning inspector in its current form.

“However, the unequivocal advice of technical and legal experts hired by the council is that these impacts can be overcome by planning conditions.

“In these circumstances they advised that the council can no longer defend the reasons for refusing planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To protect the council’s case at the forthcoming inquiry, the public and press were excluded from part of last week’s extraordinary council meeting.

“After three hours of discussion, the district council reluctantly agreed – in accordance with national planning guidance – to focus on securing the best possible planning conditions attached to any permission the planning inspector might grant, rather than defending refusal.

“It was agreed that to ignore such clear expert advice would not only be irresponsible but also pose significant financial risks to the council, which would be borne by taxpayers of the whole of the Derbyshire Dales.

“Should the planning inspector grant any permission, the council intends to retain the services of an independent drainage consultant to ensure any conditions related to drainage are properly discharged by the developer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wolds Action Group, which had gathered 2,500 signatures on a petition opposing the plans, will form part of the Rule Six group of campaigners taking in active part in the public inquiry, and able to both present their own experts and cross-examine those put forward by the council and developer.

It did not wish to make a comment ahead of the inquiry, but on X (formerly Twiter) they shared the council’s statement and added “so it’s all about the money”.

John Whitby, Labour MP for the Derbyshire Dales, was approached for comment but has not responded as of this article’s publication.

In December, in a statement to the action group, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, he said: “Even if the Wolds was suitable for a development, I note that the proposal lacks the appropriate level of affordable and social housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although there is a need for new housing in Derbyshire Dales, such housing must address local needs.

“In this case the appellant has reduced the number of affordable homes being provided to zero.

“This clearly goes against Government’s targets which make clear that 50 per cent of new housing created in such developments should represent affordable housing.

“Without the provision of affordable housing, it is clear that this development will fail to meet the needs of both current and future residents of Matlock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Dines, former Conservative MP for the Dales, said: “I am both saddened and very concerned to hear that Derbyshire Dales District Council will not be opposing the Wolds development at the planning inquiry on March 11.

“I am also disappointed but not surprised that this decision was taken by councillors in secret. The lack of transparency is appalling. The last time councillors voted in secret was in relation to the ongoing Hasker Farm scandal.

“From the very first time I walked on the Wolds with local residents in 2019 it was obvious to me that this was a very special habitat and if developed as planned would be an environmental disaster which would exacerbate disastrous flooding within Matlock.

“This is an abject betrayal of local residents by Matlock councillors.”