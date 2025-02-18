Derbyshire councillors begrudgingly approve plans to convert houses into children’s homes - despite objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire councillors have begrudgingly approved plans to convert houses into a series of children’s homes.

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting on February 17, plans for a two-child facility in Bailey Brook Crescent, Langley Mill, and for two four-child facilities in Makeney Road, Makeney, between Duffield and Belper, were approved by councillors.

Councillors and officials outlined that without an objection from an expert or body of experts the council would be left vulnerable to appeals at which the developer would likely see any rejection overturned by a Government planning inspector.

More than 40 objection letters and a 97-signature petition had been filed in response to two four-child children’s homes in the former coachhouse and gatehouse in Makeney

In total, the facilities would accommodate a total of eight children and young people aged 10-18 and up to 10 staff at any one time.

The plans, submitted by a Milford resident only providing the surname “Clarke”, would see the facilities operated by Higher Level Children Services, registered to a home in Lea Road, Wolverhampton.

The meeting was told that much of the concern that had been raised would be for Ofsted to manage.

Cllr Gez Kinsella, borough and county councillor for the area, claimed traffic disruption from the facilities “could be substantial” at staff handover times, with “no public parking in the locality”.

Hugh Binns, a Makeney resident, said that what had been pitched as a small facility had become a “large scale, high risk, commercial operation”, which was “too large, too flawed and disproportionate”.

Tim Sutton, said the scheme was “inappropriate” and “unsuitable” due to the noise impact on homes two metres away which have single glazed windows due to their conservation area location.

Cllr Trevor Holmes said: “Where do we get a real say in anything? My heart goes out to all these people. They haven’t come here for a night out and they have real concerns but our hands are tied.”

Jeff Upton, the council’s planning manager, said: “I think it would be unreasonable to go against the project based on highways technical reasons.”

Cllr Steve Marshall-Clarke said: “We can’t do anything about it because highways have said it is OK. It is crazy.”

Councillors approved the plans by nine votes in favour and two against.

The Langley Mill plans from Waseem Chaudry were to convert a semi-detached house into a home for two children aged 8-18.

Cllr Eileen Hamilton said she and residents understood the need for children’s homes in residential areas but said this facility was too close to nearby schools.

An agent for the applicant said the facility would be for children with learning disabilities such as autism, with a priority for Amber Valley residents.

Cllr Holmes said: “Just like with HMOs we are getting more of these applications and we are going to have a problem.

“We are getting more and more applications each year and we can’t object.”

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, council leader, said: “I am sympathetic about traffic issues but this is not the only area of Amber Valley where we have these issues.

“It isn’t just a problem for Amber Valley, it is happening across the county and perhaps the county council needs to be doing something about it.”

The application was unanimously approved.