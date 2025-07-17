Amber Valley councillors aim to fend off “predatory” moves to hive off its high-value housing areas or lump it with more homes in a local government reshuffle.

The borough is cemented as the pivot point for a council reshuffle in Derbyshire and now most of its councillors want the area housed in a new northern authority.

At an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting last night (July 16), a majority of councillors voted to support a plan for the area to join a northern Derbyshire council along with High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, Chesterfield, Bolsover and North East Derbyshire.

There was distinct discomfort among councillors over an option which would see the borough split in half along parish lines with Duffield, Kirk Langley and Quarndon moved into the southern Derbyshire council.

Amber Valley Borough Council HQ in Ripley

The eight borough and district councils, along with Derby City Council, have put forward three options for a local government reshuffle which would see 10 authorities scrapped and replaced with two new ones.

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, Labour leader, made clear his preference for Amber Valley to move into the northern council in an interview with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The other options involve the borough joining a southern council with Derby or being split in half between north and south.

At last night’s meeting he said this meant he had already pre-determined his vote and could not take part in any vote on the preferred choices, leaving the room before this took place.

Cllr Emmas-Williams said: “I didn’t think it was right to give no answer and to sit on the fence.”

Cllr Ben Bellamy, leader of Belper Independents, former Labour leader and deputy leader, told the meeting: “It is phenomenal that the leader has a predetermination on this. It calls into question his leadership fitness to be honest.”

Following the meeting, Cllr Emmas-WIlliams told the LDRS: “I am amazed and surprised. My heart is in Amber Valley. When we spoke about local government reorganisation I made it clear that we should be in the north. I don’t want to see the borough split up.

“Nobody wants this but we have to make the best of it. I am surprised and disappointed.”

During the meeting, Cllr Jamie Walls, Green Party, said he feared the impact of splitting Denby and Holbrook into different councils.

Cllr Tony Harper, Conservative, said he also preferred for Amber Valley to join a northern council but said the process was not fair on authority staff or residents.

He said the borough would be “plundered” in other options, saying: “We need to be careful of predatory councils who want to give us homes and higher tax bands.”

Cllr Matt Allwood, Labour, said splitting the borough in two would likely be the most costly option for a council reshuffle, saying any choice should keep the areas together.

Cllr Mick Wilson, Labour, said the option to split the borough in half was a “grab for industrial land and high tax-banded houses.

“We may get a lot of people coming into our social housing from the Derby city area,” he said.

These are the three options put forward by the eight borough and district councils and the city council:

A: High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Bolsover and Amber Valley in the north (population 584,000) and Derby, Erewash and South Derbyshire in the south (population 494,000)

B: High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield and Bolsover in the north (population 456,000) and Amber Valley, Derby, Erewash and South Derbyshire in the south (population 622,000)

C: High Peak, Derbyshire Dales, North East Derbyshire, Chesterfield, Bolsover and half of Amber Valley in the north (population 567,000) and half of Amber Valley, Derby, Erewash and South Derbyshire in the south (population 511,000)

The consultation on the three options pitched by the districts and city will run until August 10. To take part, visit bit.ly/Derbyshire-consultation

The Reform-led Derbyshire County Council is submitting a separate proposal with an agreed preference to scrap 10 councils and replace them with two new councils along a north-south divide.

Its consultation is not yet live but was signed off last week by a majority of councillors.

It includes four options:

A: Merge all 10 councils into just one council for Derbyshire – including Derby

B: Two councils for north and south with sub-options for Amber Valley to either be in the north or the south

C: Two councils for north and south but to redraw the Amber Valley and Derbyshire Dales boundary to bring Ashbourne and Duffield into the southern council

Final submissions to Government will be made on November 28, with existing councils to be scrapped and replaced with new authorities in 2028.