Derbyshire councillor says district authority may want to spend all its remaining money before it is scrapped in 3 years

A Derbyshire councillor has suggested their district authority could spend all of its remaining money before it is scrapped in three years time.

In an Amber Valley Borough Council meeting (March 3), councillors approved a maximum council tax increase of 2.99 per cent and a spending budget of £17.8 million.

This represents a £4.46 increase for Band B homeowners to a borough council bill of £153.88 and a £5.74 increase for Band D homeowners to a borough council bill of £197.85.

The borough council’s share of the overall council tax bill is small, with the lion’s share the responsibility of Derbyshire County Council, with the remaining parts owed to police and fire service, and town and parish councils in some areas.

Ripley Town Hall, headquarters of Amber Valley Borough Council.

This leaves a Band D bill this year of around £2,200 a year.

Following an announcement from the Labour Government in December, councils have been planning their own demise in a mandatory local government reorganisation, which would see district and borough authorities scrapped and merged into larger councils.

The current timeline is for borough and district councils, including Amber Valley, to be abolished on March 31, 2028.

During last night’s budget-setting meeting, Cllr Ben Bellamy, Belper Independent, said: “This authority is not going to exist after March 2028 and we are currently carrying a lot of Amber Valley taxpayer’s money over into that period. Is that the right thing to do or do we try and spend it?”

The council currently has a general reserve of £9.3 million.

Cllr Bellamy also said: “There is a high likelihood that our council homes will be chucked in with Derby Homes.”

The authority has around 30 council homes having recently restarted the process of building and buying its own properties.

Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams, the council’s Labour leader, said: “We are carrying on as normal. Local government reorganisation is happening but we continue. The staff are concerned, we are concerned, but we all carry on. Residents need to not feel any change with the local government reorganisation going forward.”

Regarding the budget, he said the authority was still recovering from austerity measures which hit “the most vulnerable in our borough”.

He said the council was in a “sound and robust” financial position.

Cllr Emmas-Wlliams claimed this was despite auditors having once detailed in a “smoke and mirrors” 2023/24 report that the authority had been on the “edge of bankruptcy”.

He said that the council currently only had two planning department staff, with the rest being temporary agency appointments, saying this was part of a national shortage.

Cllr Emma Monkman, deputy leader, said council officials and staff were “doing more with what is very little, sometimes”.