Derbyshire councillor lauds “absolute life changer” art teacher

A Derbyshire councillor has lauded a teacher who was an “absolute life changer” for him “and many others”.

Tupton councillor Ross Shipman shared a photo of himself with legendary Shirebrook Academy art teacher Nick Freer on social media after the pair crossed paths last month at a birthday party.

Ross, who joked that he “annoyingly” looked older than his former teacher Mr Freer, attended the school between 2000 and 2005 and credits the grade he achieved in art with allowing him to progress onto a college course in software development and the career in IT that followed.

Cllr Ross, who is dyslexic, said the school environment “never really suited” him, however Mr Freer had a “knack” as he saw “a bit of himself” in the children that struggled at school.

“The way I liked to learn wasn’t really suited for school”, said Ross. “I was one of those people who couldn’t sit still in class. I was always shouting answers out. I’ve never been that academic, I hate exams but have always been vocational.”

After leaving school Ross, who started building computers aged 11, completed an apprenticeship before getting a job as a council clerk – later going on to work in IT for the NHS and becoming a councillor himself.

He said: "I think he (Mr Freer) always saw a bit of himself in the kids that came through the door and it’s because he can relate to people that have come from nothing. I always found it difficult at school but he always gave me the time of day.

"If I was unsettled he just had this knack of being able to talk me down. He gave students the time of the day and was just a very good teacher who knew how to control uncontrollable kids like me.

"And the grade I got in his subject allowed me to get on a college course and get into IT. I’ll always be thankful to him for the work he put into his teaching.”