Derbyshire councillor hopes to clinch national Green Party Deputy Leadership role today

A Derbyshire councillor will discover today, Tuesday, September 2, whether his bid to become a national Green Party Deputy Leader has been a success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Green Party held elections in August for the Leadership and Deputy Leadership and other Executive roles and the results from these contests are expected to be announced today.

NE Derbyshire District Cllr Frank Adlington-Stringer hopes to be elected as a Deputy Leader for the national Green Party after going up against six other candidates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Adlington-Stringer, who has been a campaign manager, has said: “I understand what works in messaging and communications and I want to take that to the next level.”

Ne Derbyshire District Cllr Frank Adlington Stringer

The 27-year-old also believes he has learned lessons from his time on the district council and during hard fought previous contests where he lost elections to become a Derbyshire County Councillor, the NE Derbyshire MP and the East Midlands Combined County Authority’s Mayor.

Cllr Adlington-Stringer has not publicly endorsed any of the Leadership candidates including Zack Polanski and the Joint Leadership ticket of Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

The former Green Party Co-Leader Carla Denyer is not standing again but her former Co-Leader Adrian Ramsay is standing with Ellie Chowns as hopeful Co-Leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should Mr Polanski win the Leadership race, two Deputy Leaders can be appointed, and should the Joint-Leadership ticket be successful, one Deputy Leader can be appointed.

Cllr Adlington-Stringer, who has not endorsed any of the Leadership candidates, is going up against six other candidates for a Deputy Leadership role.

These include Antoinette Fernandez, who has no public office, but stood in the North East constituency in the London Assembly Elections coming second to Labour, and came second in a Hackney Council By Election, and in the 2024 General Election she also came second for the Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency.

Other candidates include North Somerset Cllr Thomas Dew, Leeds Cllr Mothin Ali, who also has a gardening channel on YouTube, Bristol Cllr Ani Townsend who came second when she stood in the Bristol East constituency during the 2024 General Election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further candidates also include Co-Leader of Wealden District Council, Rachel Millward, and Richmond Cllr Chas Warlow.

Cllr Adlington-Stringer has said he was honoured to have been nominated and that this is a decisive moment in the Green Party’s history and a crucial moment for the country and he believes the Green Party can fill the ‘void of despair and offer a credible alternative’.

The results are due to be announced from 11am, today, on September 2.